    DLF   INE271C01023

DLF LIMITED

(DLF)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/04 07:14:08 am EDT
387.3 INR   +0.35%
10:47aDLF : Amendment to AOA/MOA
PU
03/28DLF Plans $262 Million Investment to Establish Two New Malls in India
MT
03/21DLF Fully Redeems Bonds Worth Nearly $66 Million Ahead of Maturity Date
MT
DLF : Amendment to AOA/MOA

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
DLF LIMITED

DLF Gateway Tower, R Block,

DLF City Phase - Ill, Gurugram - 122 002,

Haryana (India)

Tel.: (+91-124) 4396000, investor-relations©dlf. in

04th April 2022

The General Manager Dept. of Corporate Services BSE Limited

P.J. Tower, Dalai Street, Mumbai - 400 001

The Vice-President

DLFA

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mum bai - 400 051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) ('LODR') Regulations, 2015

This is in continuation to our letter dated 03rd February 2022 regarding intimation that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench vide its Order dated 2' February 2022, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement involving merger/ demerger of wholly-owned subsidiary companies namely DLF Phase-IV Commercial Developers Limited, DLF Real Estate Builders Limited, DLF Residential Builders Limited (Transferor Companies) and demerger and Transfer/ Vesting of real estate undertaking of DLF Utilities Limited (Demerged Company) with DLF Limited (Transferee Company) pursuant to Section 230-232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder.

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, kindly note that based on the above and subsequent to approval of the e-form INC-28, the Authorized Capital of the Company stand increased to Rs. 10,02,98,50,000/- ,the details of which is enclosed as Annexure-1.

This is for your information and you may kindly update your records please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfiill For DLF Li

njani Company Secretary

Encl.: As aboveFor Stock Exchange's clarifications, please contact: 1.Mr. R. P. Punjani - 09810655115/punjani-rp@d1f. in 2. Mr. Raju Paul - 09999333687/paul-raju@d1f. in

Regd. Office: DLF Shopping Mall, 3rd Floor, Arjun Marg, DLF City, Phase-I, Gurgaon-122 002, India

CIN: L70101HR1963PLC002484; Website:www.dlf.in

DLF Gateway Tower, R Block,

DLF LIMITED

DLF City Phase - Ill, Gurugram - 122 002, Haryana (India)

Tel.: (+91-124) 4396000, investor-relationsdlf. in

Amendment in the MOA of the Company

DUAL

Annexure-1

Existing Clause V of MOA of the Company has been substituted thereof by the following new Clause V as under:

Existing Clause V

The Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,00,00,00,000/- divided into 4,99,75,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each and 50,000 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each and the said Redeemable Preference Shares shall confer upon the holders thereof such rights to dividends and to payment in winding up as the Company by special resolution may determine.

The Company shall have power to increase or reduce the capital to consolidate or subdivide the shares and issue shares of higher and lower denomination, to issue any shares including preference shares, with special rights or privileges as to voting, dividend, repayment of capital or otherwise, or to subject the shares to any restrictions, limitations and conditions and to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges, restrictions, or conditions. The rights of the holders of any class of shares for the time being forming part of the capital of the Company, may be modified, affected, varied, extended or surrendered in such manner as may for the time being be provided by the regulations of the Company.

New Clause V (after amendment)

The Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,02,98,50,000/- divided into 5,01,22,07,600 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each and 54,348 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each and the said Redeemable Preference Shares shall confer upon the holders thereof such rights to dividends and to payment in winding up as the Company by special resolution may determine.

The Company shall have power to increase or reduce the capital to consolidate or subdivide the shares and issue shares of higher and lower denomination, to issue any shares including preference shares, with special rights or privileges as to voting, dividend, repayment of capital or otherwise, or to subject the shares to any restrictions, limitations and conditions and to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges, restrictions, or conditions. The rights of the holders of any class of shares for the time being forming part of the capital of the Company, may be modified, affected, varied, extended or surrendered in such manner as may for the time being be provided by the regulations of the Company.

Regd. Office: DLF Shopping Mall, 3rd Floor, Arjun Marg, DLF City, Phase-I, Gurgaon-122 002, India

CIN: L70101HR1963PLC002484; Website:www.dlf.in

Disclaimer

DLF Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
