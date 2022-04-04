DLF : Amendment to AOA/MOA

DLF LIMITED

04th April 2022

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) ('LODR') Regulations, 2015

This is in continuation to our letter dated 03rd February 2022 regarding intimation that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench vide its Order dated 2' February 2022, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement involving merger/ demerger of wholly-owned subsidiary companies namely DLF Phase-IV Commercial Developers Limited, DLF Real Estate Builders Limited, DLF Residential Builders Limited (Transferor Companies) and demerger and Transfer/ Vesting of real estate undertaking of DLF Utilities Limited (Demerged Company) with DLF Limited (Transferee Company) pursuant to Section 230-232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder.

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, kindly note that based on the above and subsequent to approval of the e-form INC-28, the Authorized Capital of the Company stand increased to Rs. 10,02,98,50,000/- ,the details of which is enclosed as Annexure-1.

This is for your information and you may kindly update your records please.

Amendment in the MOA of the Company

Annexure-1

Existing Clause V of MOA of the Company has been substituted thereof by the following new Clause V as under:

Existing Clause V

The Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,00,00,00,000/- divided into 4,99,75,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each and 50,000 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each and the said Redeemable Preference Shares shall confer upon the holders thereof such rights to dividends and to payment in winding up as the Company by special resolution may determine.

The Company shall have power to increase or reduce the capital to consolidate or subdivide the shares and issue shares of higher and lower denomination, to issue any shares including preference shares, with special rights or privileges as to voting, dividend, repayment of capital or otherwise, or to subject the shares to any restrictions, limitations and conditions and to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges, restrictions, or conditions. The rights of the holders of any class of shares for the time being forming part of the capital of the Company, may be modified, affected, varied, extended or surrendered in such manner as may for the time being be provided by the regulations of the Company.

New Clause V (after amendment)

The Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,02,98,50,000/- divided into 5,01,22,07,600 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each and 54,348 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each and the said Redeemable Preference Shares shall confer upon the holders thereof such rights to dividends and to payment in winding up as the Company by special resolution may determine.

The Company shall have power to increase or reduce the capital to consolidate or subdivide the shares and issue shares of higher and lower denomination, to issue any shares including preference shares, with special rights or privileges as to voting, dividend, repayment of capital or otherwise, or to subject the shares to any restrictions, limitations and conditions and to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges, restrictions, or conditions. The rights of the holders of any class of shares for the time being forming part of the capital of the Company, may be modified, affected, varied, extended or surrendered in such manner as may for the time being be provided by the regulations of the Company.

