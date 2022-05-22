DLF : EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT Q4-Annual

for the approval of the shareholders, which is 150% as compared to last year.

I'm also happy to share that the board has recommended a dividend of Rs.3 per share

I will now move on to the Financial Highlights for Financial Year '22, DLF Limited

higher operating expenses and lower other income as compared to the corresponding

With this, I'll start with the Financial Highlights for Q4 Financial Year '22 DLF Limited

with our guidance across all parameters, we remain committed to achieve consistent

today. Both you and your family are keeping healthy and safe.

Financial Year '22 Earnings Webcast. I would like to thank all of you for joining us

Yes, thank you, Steven. A very good evening and welcome to DLF Limited Q4 &

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vivek Anand. Thank you and over to you, sir.

click on the Q&A tab to write your question or raise hand to ask a live question. Please

mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. At that time, you may

This call is now being recorded. At this moment, all participant lines are in listen-only

Call of DLF Limited. We have with us today on the call, Mr. Ashok Kumar Tyagi - CEO,

DLF Limited

May 18, 2022

Housing demand continues to exhibit a structural upswing across segments and geographies. Residential business exhibited a record performance in the fiscal and the new sales booking of Rs.7,273 crores, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 136%.

We witnessed strong growth across all our segments and Luxury segment leading the trend. Our Super Luxury offerings the Camellias continues to remain strong with customer interest and delivered healthy sales of Rs.2,550 crores during the fiscal.

Our new product launches across New Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai, continues to receive encouraging response from the market, indicating demand for quality products. The continued momentum further demonstrates rising customers preference towards larger and credible brands with proven track record. New product sales bookings stood at Rs.4,683 crores during the fiscal.

We continue to place enhance focus on surplus cash generation from our operations. Strong collections along with sales ramp up led to one of the highest levels of surplus cash generation of Rs.2,205 crores during the fiscal.

In line with our business goals of derisking our balance sheet, we continue to deleverage and consequently, our net debt at the end of fiscal stood at Rs.2,680 crores, which is the lowest ever of 46% year-on-year reduction.

Sustained momentum and strong tailwinds are expected to support the structural upswing in housing demand over the medium term, and consequently, we continue to strive in scaling up our new product offerings across segments and geographies.

I'll now move on to the to the "Rental Business Financial Highlights for Financial Year 2022 DLF Cybercity Developers Limited Consolidated Results." The rental business continues its steady path to recovery. Office occupancy is gradually recovering and stood at 88% at the fiscal end. Retail business continued strong rebound during the fiscal year. Rental income grew 10% year-on-year supported by 67% rebound in retail income. Consolidated revenue at Rs.4,533 crores as compared to Rs.4,385 crores last year, reflecting a 3% year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at Rs.3,488 crores as compared to Rs.3,417 crores last year, a year-on-year growth of 2%. Net profit at Rs.1,002 crores, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 10%.

Page 3 of 20