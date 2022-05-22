DLF : EARNINGS CALL TRANSCRIPT Q4-Annual

MANAGEMENT: MR. ASHOK KUMAR TYAGI - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DLF LIMITED MR. VIVEK ANAND - GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, DLF LIMITED MR. SRIRAM KHATTAR - MANAGING DIRECTOR, RENTAL BUSINESS, DLF LIMITED
MR. AAKASH OHRI - CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER & GROUP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DLF LIMITED
DLF Limited
May 18, 2022
Vivek Anand:
A very good evening and welcome to DLF Limited Q4 & Financial Year '22 Earnings Webcast.
Financial Year '22 Earnings Webcast. I would like to thank all of you for joining us
today. Both you and your family are keeping healthy and safe.
Our business exhibited a strong performance during the fiscal, strong delivery in line
with our guidance across all parameters, we remain committed to achieve consistent
delivery of our business goals.
With this, I'll start with the Financial Highlights for Q4 Financial Year '22 DLF Limited
Consolidated Results: consolidated revenue stood at Rs.1,652 crores, which is down
by 13% year-on-year, primarily due to lower possession letters issued during the
fiscal. EBITDA stood at Rs.472 crores, reflecting a year-on-year top of 27% due to
higher operating expenses and lower other income as compared to the corresponding
period. Profit at Rs.414 crores, reflecting year-on-year drop of 13%.
I will now move on to the Financial Highlights for Financial Year '22, DLF Limited
Consolidated: Consolidated revenue stood at Rs.6,138 crores, reflecting a year-on-
year growth of 3% EBITDA stood at Rs.2,163 crores, reflecting year-on-year increase
of 11%, largely explained by margin improvement of 200 basis points due to better
product mix. Net profit at Rs.1,513 cross reflecting year-on-year growth of 38%,
primarily driven by better product mix, lower finance cost and lower effective tax
rate.
I'm also happy to share that the board has recommended a dividend of Rs.3 per share
for the approval of the shareholders, which is 150% as compared to last year.
DLF Limited
May 18, 2022
Housing demand continues to exhibit a structural upswing across segments and geographies. Residential business exhibited a record performance in the fiscal and the new sales booking of Rs.7,273 crores, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 136%.
We witnessed strong growth across all our segments and Luxury segment leading the trend. Our Super Luxury offerings the Camellias continues to remain strong with customer interest and delivered healthy sales of Rs.2,550 crores during the fiscal.
Our new product launches across New Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai, continues to receive encouraging response from the market, indicating demand for quality products. The continued momentum further demonstrates rising customers preference towards larger and credible brands with proven track record. New product sales bookings stood at Rs.4,683 crores during the fiscal.
We continue to place enhance focus on surplus cash generation from our operations. Strong collections along with sales ramp up led to one of the highest levels of surplus cash generation of Rs.2,205 crores during the fiscal.
In line with our business goals of derisking our balance sheet, we continue to deleverage and consequently, our net debt at the end of fiscal stood at Rs.2,680 crores, which is the lowest ever of 46% year-on-year reduction.
Sustained momentum and strong tailwinds are expected to support the structural upswing in housing demand over the medium term, and consequently, we continue to strive in scaling up our new product offerings across segments and geographies.
I'll now move on to the to the "Rental Business Financial Highlights for Financial Year 2022 DLF Cybercity Developers Limited Consolidated Results." The rental business continues its steady path to recovery. Office occupancy is gradually recovering and stood at 88% at the fiscal end. Retail business continued strong rebound during the fiscal year. Rental income grew 10% year-on-year supported by 67% rebound in retail income. Consolidated revenue at Rs.4,533 crores as compared to Rs.4,385 crores last year, reflecting a 3% year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at Rs.3,488 crores as compared to Rs.3,417 crores last year, a year-on-year growth of 2%. Net profit at Rs.1,002 crores, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 10%.
DLF Limited
May 18, 2022
The office business delivered strong collections at 100%. We continue to witness a gradual ramp up in return of occupiers to their workplace and expect these trends to further improve in the next few months. The development of our next-generation workspaces, which is DLF Downtown at Gurugram and Chennai and Data Center at Noida remains on track.
The retail business exhibited strong rebound despite temporary dislocations due to the pandemic in the fourth quarter, especially in the month of Jan, Feb. Footfalls in consumption trends continue to support the healthy growth in this segment. Consequently, we have initiated development plans to build our new retail destinations across certain geographies. Inflationary pressure and reversal of interest rate cycle may pose a marginal risk to the momentum in the industry. However, our strong balance sheet, well diversified portfolio and a strong pipeline of new product offerings with differentiated experience, should withstand such dislocations.
We are comfortably poised to deliver consistent and profitable growth, backed by strong brand equity, robust operating model and healthy cash flows.
With this, I end my results updates. Before we open the floor for Q&A session, we want to clarify that questions pertaining to financial year '23 with regard to sales guidance, new launches, and future outlook, will be addressed during the event that we are housing next week. We would request you to defer your questions on these topics. Today, we shall focus on the reported numbers and any queries that you may have related to the business performance.
Thank you very much. We can now open the floor for Q&A Session.
Moderator:We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is a chat question from the line of Parikshit Khandpal from HDFC Securities. The question is, first, what are the key product launches during FY'23 as we have new launches contributing majorly to the FY'22 pre-sale? Second question, please share the new malls retail pipeline over next two, three years and what is likely incremental rental from the same? And the third question is what are likely plotted launches during FY'23?
Vivek Anand: Parikshit, let me take the first question with regard to the key product launches in the financial year '23. As I said that we'll be happy to take on this question next week
DLF Limited
May 18, 2022
when we are meeting face-to-face, but just let me just give you a headline. So, let me
start by saying that while we entered this financial year, we have entered with the
total inventory of Rs.7,500 crores, which includes Rs.2,500 crores of unsold inventory
of ONE Midtown. So that's the start at which we've entered the financial year. And
next year, just to give you a headline, we are really looking at launching 7 million
square feet, which will be primarily residential developments across different
markets of Gurgaon, New Gurgaon, DLF 5, Chennai and Goa and in north, Panchkula,
the Tricity. So that's broadly the plan and you will hear more of it when we meet next
week.
Sriram Khattar:
The question on retail in terms of the pipeline for development, I'll preface by saying
that the comeback of demand for retail after the two, three waves of COVID that have
been there is pretty strong. And we continue to believe that organized retail will
continue to grow faster than the growth of retail. We have programmed to do about
5 million-odd square feet of retail developments. The biggest of this will be Mall of
India, Gurgaon, which I will say will not happen in the next three years, but it will take
a longer period because of its sheer size and the intricacy of planning that goes into
it. The details of this as Vivek said we share it in the next week meeting. Suffice to say
that, it will more than double our size today over the next five, six year period.
Moderator:
The next question is from the line of Saurabh Kumar from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.
Saurabh Kumar:
A few questions. The first is your other expenses in this quarter have gone up quite
sharply; that is Rs.320 crores versus last quarter of Rs.202 crores. And the question
related to that sir, basically, we still have a lot of recognition coming from Camellias,
yet, the margin is not moving to the 35%, 36%, at least on a quarterly basis what we're
used to. The second is essentially on the interest cost. You're showing a 130-odd
crores interest cost. On your cash flow, your gross is Rs.4,700 crores, that's 7%. So, it
should be lower. So why is interest cost, both on the P&L and cash flow higher? And
the third sir is essentially on this retail income. What is the run rate right now? So we
had Omicron, which may be impacted in Q4, but should we think about this Rs.160
crores as a number, what I'm really trying to get to is the what is the run rate where
DCCDL is on your rental income?
Sriram Khattar:
Saurabh, good to hear you and good to have you on the call. The retail run rate is
about 170 to 175. But that's the exit run rate. I think in Q3, Q4, if there's no further
COVID, we should do better than that.
