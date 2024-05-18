best. And our debt to NOI is also now almost at a 4 and stated to be stood at 4 level through the

DLF Limited

May 14, 2024

The first question is from the line of Puneet Gulati from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Puneet Gulati:Yes, Thank you so much and congratulations on good collection run rate. My first question is actually with respect to that only. Out of the Rs. 2,100 crores of collection this quarter, how much of it is attributable to Chennai and how much do you think is a sustainable run rate on a quarterly basis?

Ashok Tyagi:Okay. So, the Chennai, I mean the total transaction value of Chennai was about Rs. 730 odd crores, and all of that got collected in this quarter. Total through the year, our collections net of the Chennai transaction were about Rs. 7600 odd crores. It was Rs. 8,300 crores including Chennai, about Rs. 7,600 crores excluding Chennai, which runs at about Rs. 1,900 odd crores per quarter. I mean, obviously, there will be spikes across quarters and we are frankly targeting for this number to grow by at least 15 odd percent on an ongoing basis for next year.

Puneet Gulati:Just 15% despite a huge sales launch pipeline?

Ashok Tyagi:So, if you look at, the Arbour had been launched in the previous year and Arbour collections came in now. I mean, the bulk of the first 35% Arbour collections have now come in. The subsequent collections will now come with stated construction milestones. Privana South and Privana West will have strong collections in the next fiscal. But please also appreciate the large chunk of our collection engines for the last 2 years was driven by the completed Camellias, which were all sold at a nine-month timeline and really as the Camellia's existing inventory is now winding down, that particular support will no longer be available. So, now really, I mean, in some sense, this year will be the first year where the new products launched in the last couple of years will be driving the entire collections mechanism.

Puneet Gulati:Understood, that's helpful. My second question is with respect to the recent land acquisition in Gurugram, which is the IREO project and that seems to have increased your land bank from 81 to 88 million square feet. How should one think about it? Why was there a need to buy it in this location and not get into some of the newer markets or allocate capital more towards Mumbai, for example? How should we think about the balance remaining land bank? Because you have a very- very large land bank in Gurugram already.

