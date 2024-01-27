DLF Limited regrets to inform about the sad demise of Mr. Gurvirendra Singh Talwar, Non-Executive Director of the Company on 27th January 2024 which was intimated to the Company by the family members.
DLF Limited
Equities
DLF
INE271C01023
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|758.6 INR
|+1.51%
|-3.42%
|+4.44%
|Jan. 26
|Jefferies Adjusts DLFs Price Target to INR895 From INR875, Keeps at Buy
|MT
|Jan. 25
|Transcript : DLF Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.44%
|22 598 M $
|-9.06%
|28 484 M $
|+5.32%
|22 999 M $
|-13.57%
|22 087 M $
|-5.68%
|17 977 M $
|+4.30%
|17 348 M $
|+2.43%
|17 260 M $
|-10.76%
|17 202 M $
|+0.10%
|16 530 M $
|-8.42%
|16 306 M $
