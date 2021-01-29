DLF : PRESS RELEASE Q3

Press Release

For immediate publication

DLF announces financial results for Q3FY21

Revenue at Rs 1,668 crore

Net Profit at Rs 452 crore

New Sales bookings of Rs 1,022 crore

New Delhi, January 29, 2021

Our business fundamentals continue to improve and our confidence in delivering our business goals remains high.

Financial Highlights for Q3FY21 - DLF Limited (Consolidated)

Consolidated Revenue stood at Rs. 1,668 crore, as compared to Rs 1,533 crore in Q3FY20, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 9%

Y-o-Y growth of 9% EBITDA stood at Rs 624 crore compared to Rs 419 crore in Q3FY20, reflecting Y-o-Y growth of 49%.

Y-o-Y growth of 49%. Net Profit at Rs 452 crore compared to Rs 413 crore in previous quarter, reflecting Y-o-Y growth of 9%.

Demand in the residential business is improving, aided by a low-interest cost regime, various government incentive initiatives and quality supply with affordability.

During the quarter, we launched Independent Floors in DLF City, which was absorbed in record time, demonstrating demand for quality products in established locations. New Sales bookings for the quarter rose to Rs 1,022 crore, reflecting a 40% growth Y-o-Y. We continue to step up on new launches and remain focused on creating a healthy pipeline of new products offering diversity across segments and geographies.

We continue to remain focused on cost optimization and tight working capital management. The quarter closed with a positive cash flow of Rs 115 crore and Net Debt reduced to Rs 5,100 crore.

DLF Limited has been recognized as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets category. The recognition is a testament of our track record in environment, social and governance initiatives. We are the only real estate company from the country to be included in this index.

Financial Highlights for Q3FY21 - DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (Consolidated)

The rental business continued to exhibit resilience. Q-o-Q growth in rental income as retail business paces towards normalcy.

Consolidated Revenue of Rs 1,122 crore as compared to Rs 1,131 crore

EBITDA stood at Rs 894 crore as compared to Rs 836 crore, implying a 7% Y-o-Y growth.

Y-o-Y growth. Net Profit at Rs 249 crore.

The Company maintains a positive outlook for its rental business. The tenant workforce is slowly returning to their workspaces in our facilities. The office business remains stable and continues to exhibit strong collections of 98%. The development of Downtown, at Gurugram & Chennai and NOIDA project remains on track.

During the quarter, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited("DCCDL") entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with funds managed by Hines ("Hines") for acquisition of their stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Private Limited, which manages 'One Horizon Center', for Rs.780 crore. This marquee asset has a leasable area of ~ 0.8 msf offering high end Grade A office spaces along with complementary retail space. The transaction is expected to be closed before the end of this fiscal.