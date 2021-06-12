DLF : PRESS RELEASE Q4-Annual

Consolidated Revenue of Rs 4,385 crore as compared to Rs 5,085 crore last year. The performance was muted due to the impact on retail business.

The rental business continued its sustained performance. Office rentals grew by 10% during the fiscal. Retail business exhibited steady recovery during the second half of the fiscal.

We are enthused with the recovery witnessed in the residential markets and expect this growth cycle to continue in the long run. Given the strong outlook for the residential segment, we continue to embark on this upcycle by scaling our new products offering across segments and geographies.

Optimized cost structures and efficient working capital management coupled with a steady ramp-up in collections led to positive cash flows in all quarters. Consequently, our Net Debt stood at Rs 4,885 crore, a reduction of Rs 382 crore.

Our new product launches of Independent Floors in DLF City and New Gurgaon witnessed healthy absorption vindicating demand for quality products in established locations. We clocked new products sales booking of Rs 908 crore during the second half of the fiscal.

Demand in the residential business exhibited a strong comeback in the fiscal. New Sales bookings for the fiscal stood at Rs 3,084 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 24%.

Net Profit at Rs 913 crore as compared to Rs 1,317 crore, primarily due to lower retail revenue and lower interest income.

The development of Downtown at Gurugram and Chennai and the data center at Noida remains on track.

The retail business witnessed a steady recovery, with the luxury segment leading it. Healthy footfalls and higher spend per footfall were evident in the second half.

Progress on getting DCCDL REIT ready remains on track.

The rental business is witnessing some short-term impact with new leasing activity remaining tepid due to the resurgence of the pandemic. We, however, believe it is a temporary blip, and the underlying attractiveness of the Indian market is expected to remain in place. The IT sector, including captives, continued to exhibit growth and hiring activity is expected to rise; hence, we continue to maintain a positive outlook for the rental business.

We strongly believe and remain confident that our strong balance sheet, quality assets and new product pipeline will enable us to withstand any short-term dislocations caused by the pandemic. We are ready and poised comfortably to ride the growth wave once normalcy returns to the market.

About DLF Ltd:

DLF is India's leading real estate developer and has more than seven decades of track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation. DLF has developed 153 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 330 million square feet. DLF Group has 215 msf (approx.) of development potential across residential and commercial segment. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 35 msf (approx.). DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the "Development Business") and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the "Annuity Business").

DLF Limited, has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category. This recognition demonstrates DLF's track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives. While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability, it also received 16 Sword of Honour - by British Safety Council 2020 - The highest number received by any company globally in a single year.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. DLF Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

