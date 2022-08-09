Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. DLF Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLF   INE271C01023

DLF LIMITED

(DLF)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:55 2022-08-09 pm EDT
370.55 INR   +0.07%
08/09India's DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds  traders
RE
08/06DLF Reportedly Mulls Auction Bid for Delhi Mall with Base Price of $366 Million
CI
08/05India's DLF mulls auction bid for New Delhi mall with base price of $366 mln-sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds  traders

08/09/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($62.86 million) through sale of bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80% on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Thursday, they said.

The notes are rated 'AA' by CRISIL and the issue has a call option at end of one year and nine months.

The issue will close for subscription on Friday and will mature on Aug. 12, 2024.

($1 = 79.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DLF LIMITED
08/09India's DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds  traders
RE
08/06DLF Reportedly Mulls Auction Bid for Delhi Mall with Base Price of $366 Million
CI
08/05India's DLF mulls auction bid for New Delhi mall with base price of $366 mln-sources
RE
08/04India's DLF mulls auction bid for New Delhi mall with base price of $366 million-source..
RE
08/04India's dlf evaluating bid for new delhi mall with auction base…
RE
08/02DLF LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/01DLF Sees Jump in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Profit
MT
07/30TRANSCRIPT : DLF Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 30, 2022
CI
07/30DLF : Earnings call transcript q1q1q1q1
PU
07/29DLF Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 64 785 M 814 M 814 M
Net income 2023 23 234 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2023 20 120 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,2x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 917 B 11 518 M 11 518 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
EV / Sales 2024 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 065
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart DLF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DLF Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DLF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 370,30 INR
Average target price 428,68 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashok Kumar Tyagi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Devinder Singh Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vivek Anand Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Singh Chairman
Ram Parkash Punjani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DLF LIMITED-5.16%11 521
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%34 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.49%29 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.12%28 569
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.20%26 791
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.07%25 051