DLH : Appoints Chief Scientist

DLH Holdings Corp.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

(DLHC)
  Report
12/02 12:48:41 pm
9.79 USD   +3.05%
01:21pDLH : to Announce Fourth Quarter FY20 Financial Results
PU
01:21pDLH : to Participate in the Upcoming Truist Industrials & Services Conference
PU
01:21pDLH : Appoints Chief Scientist
PU
Atlanta, Georgia - November 5, 2020 - DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ('DLH' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services and solutions to the federal government, today announced Sandra Halverson, MPH, PhD has been appointed Chief Scientist effective November 1, 2020. In this role, Dr. Halverson will work collaboratively with the DLH Executive Leadership Team to help set company research and scientific priorities. In addition to research coordination and personnel management duties, Sandra will serve as a public representative of the company, helping tell the story of DLH's increasingly prominent role in the public health and life sciences market space.

Dr. Halverson currently serves as Director of DLH's Survey Operations Center and as Project Director for the DLH-supported NIEHS Sister Study, a landmark research effort dedicated to finding the causes of breast cancer.

'We are thrilled that Sandra is taking on this larger role within DLH,' said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH's Public Health and Scientific Research operating unit. 'Her combination of discipline-specific knowledge, leadership skills, and business know-how will strengthen the competitive position of our company and ensure DLH is at the forefront of the latest scientific and technological advances.'

Dr. Halverson joined DLH in 2012 from her tenure-tracked position as Assistant Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University; she served as the Associate Director of Graduate Studies for the school's Institute for Medicine and Public Health doctoral program in epidemiology. Sandra holds a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, as well as a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from The George Washington University School of Public Health and Health Services.

'This appointment will help build upon DLH's position in the Public Health & Life Sciences market area,' said DLH President and CEO, Zach Parker. 'In this time of public health crisis, our solutions in epidemiology, clinical trials, biomedical & environmental research including longitudinal studies, health policy analytics, and program evaluation are more vital than ever.'

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has approximately 2,000 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

CONTACTS:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com

Disclaimer

DLH Holdings Corp. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 214 M - -
Net income 2020 7,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 42,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
DLH Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 9,50 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zachary C. Parker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Gerald Wasserman Non-Executive Chairman
Kathryn M. Johnbull Chief Financial Officer
Gil Tadmor Chief Technology Officer
Sandra Halverson Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DLH HOLDINGS CORP.126.73%117
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.09%88 404
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.2.77%51 403
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA7.28%24 977
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS19.09%19 622
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS16.10%16 937
