DLH : DLHC Acquisition of GRSi

Forward-looking statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events, such as DLH Holdings Corp's ("DLH's") and Grove Resource Solutions, Inc.'s ("GRSi's") future financial performance and the performance of the combined enterprise, including estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, and backlog. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that DLH or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the GRSi acquisition (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); diversion of management's attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; the inability to retain GRSi employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; the risks and uncertainties associated with client interest in and purchases of new services; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of GRSi and any future acquisitions; and other risks described in DLH's SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in DLH's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including DLH's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof. DLH does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

© Copyright 2022 DLH Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved ► 2