DLH : DLHC Acquisition of GRSi

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events, such as DLH Holdings Corp's ("DLH's") and Grove Resource Solutions, Inc.'s ("GRSi's") future financial performance and the performance of the combined enterprise, including estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, and backlog. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that DLH or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the GRSi acquisition (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); diversion of management's attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; the inability to retain GRSi employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; the risks and uncertainties associated with client interest in and purchases of new services; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of GRSi and any future acquisitions; and other risks described in DLH's SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in DLH's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including DLH's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof. DLH does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
DLH Holdings has acquired privately held, Grove Resource Solutions, Inc. ("GRSi") through a strategic acquisition that brings together two highly complementary businesses in terms of customers, capabilities, mission, and culture.
Strengthens DLH
Strategy Execution
Highly differentiated digital transformation and IT modernization platform expands ability to address a broader range of clients' solution needs across the entire DLH enterprise
Acquisition complements DLH's current Health portfolio at NIH while offering new, diversified opportunities within the Department of Defense
Key Financial
Impacts
$185 million purchase price funded via a new $260 million credit facility and $7 million in DLH stock
Total debt leverage forecasted at approximately 3.7x FY2023
EBITDA1
Valuation
Rationale
Purchase price represents a multiple of ~10.0x 2023P EBITDA1, and ~8.5x after including tax benefits from the acquisition
Expected to add between $18 - 19 million of FY2023
EBITDA1
Combined post transaction contracted backlog of approximately $1 billion affords significant forward financial visibility
1. EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is further detailed and reconciled in this presentation
The acquisition of Grove Resource Solutions, Inc. ("GRSi") offers significant capability expansion and access to mission-critical programs expected to drive accelerated growth opportunities for DLH both near- and long-term
Accelerates long-term strategy with proven pure-playdigital transformation and IT modernization solutions
Combination of GRSi's high-end IT and technical capabilities with DLH's significant research portfolio domain expertise creates a highly differentiated solutions offering
Elevates DLH's cybersecurity capabilities with industry-leading digital transformation and IT expertise
Further diversifies business base and expands total addressable market (capability and customers) at scale given post-close adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately $50 million and backlog of approximately $1 billion
1. See slide 12 for a reconciliation of proforma EBITDA to proforma net income.
