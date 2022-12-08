Advanced search
    DLHC   US23335Q1004

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

(DLHC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
12.41 USD   +1.55%
04:53pDlh : DLHC Acquisition of GRSi
PU
04:16pDlh Holdings Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:00pDLH Strengthens Information Technology and Cyber Capabilities through Acquisition of GRSi
AQ
DLH : DLHC Acquisition of GRSi

12/08/2022 | 04:53pm EST
Acquisition of Grove Resource Solutions, Inc.

December 8, 2022

Forward-looking statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events, such as DLH Holdings Corp's ("DLH's") and Grove Resource Solutions, Inc.'s ("GRSi's") future financial performance and the performance of the combined enterprise, including estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, and backlog. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that DLH or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the GRSi acquisition (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); diversion of management's attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition; the inability to retain GRSi employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; the risks and uncertainties associated with client interest in and purchases of new services; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of GRSi and any future acquisitions; and other risks described in DLH's SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in DLH's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including DLH's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof. DLH does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

© Copyright 2022 DLH Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved 2

DLH Holdings Continues to Create Value

What We Are

Presenting Today

DLH Holdings has acquired privately held, Grove Resource Solutions, Inc. ("GRSi") through a strategic acquisition that brings together two highly complementary businesses in terms of customers, capabilities, mission, and culture.

Strengthens DLH

Strategy Execution

Highly differentiated digital transformation and IT modernization platform expands ability to address a broader range of clients' solution needs across the entire DLH enterprise

Acquisition complements DLH's current Health portfolio at NIH while offering new, diversified opportunities within the Department of Defense

Key Financial

Impacts

$185 million purchase price funded via a new $260 million credit facility and $7 million in DLH stock

Total debt leverage forecasted at approximately 3.7x FY2023

EBITDA1

Valuation

Rationale

Purchase price represents a multiple of ~10.0x 2023P EBITDA1, and ~8.5x after including tax benefits from the acquisition

Expected to add between $18 - 19 million of FY2023

EBITDA1

Combined post transaction contracted backlog of approximately $1 billion affords significant forward financial visibility

1. EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is further detailed and reconciled in this presentation

© Copyright 2022 DLH Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved 3

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition of Grove Resource Solutions, Inc. ("GRSi") offers significant capability expansion and access to mission-critical programs expected to drive accelerated growth opportunities for DLH both near- and long-term

Accelerates long-term strategy with proven pure-playdigital transformation and IT modernization solutions

Combination of GRSi's high-end IT and technical capabilities with DLH's significant research portfolio domain expertise creates a highly differentiated solutions offering

Elevates DLH's cybersecurity capabilities with industry-leading digital transformation and IT expertise

Further diversifies business base and expands total addressable market (capability and customers) at scale given post-close adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately $50 million and backlog of approximately $1 billion

1. See slide 12 for a reconciliation of proforma EBITDA to proforma net income.

© Copyright 2022 DLH Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved 4

Strengthens DLH Operating Model

Science Research & Development (SRD)

System Engineering & Integration (SEI)

Epidemiology Studies

IT System DME2

Clinical Trials Research

Specialty and Readiness Engineering

Data Science & Analytics

Health IT Integration and Management

Technology Readiness

Logistics / Supply Chain Management

Applied Research

Requirements Analysis and IV&V

Testing and Evaluation

Life Cycle Engineering & Management

Pharmacy IV&V1

Trade Studies

Laboratory Operations

Configuration Management

Powered by Digital Transformation and Cyber Security

INFINIBYTE

CYBERSECURITY

CLOUD

AGILE

BIG DATA

MODELING &

AI/ML/RPA

ENABLEMENT/

ANALYTICS

CLOUD®

ENGINEERING/ OPS

DEVSECOPS

SIMULATION

MANAGEMENT

SYSTEMS

  1. Independent Verification and Validation
  2. Development, Modernization, and Enhancement

© Copyright 2022 DLH Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved 5

Disclaimer

DLH Holdings Corp. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 21:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
