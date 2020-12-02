Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DLH Holdings Corp.    DLHC

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

(DLHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/02 12:48:41 pm
9.79 USD   +3.05%
01:21pDLH : to Announce Fourth Quarter FY20 Financial Results
PU
01:21pDLH : to Participate in the Upcoming Truist Industrials & Services Conference
PU
01:21pDLH : Appoints Chief Scientist
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DLH : to Participate in the Upcoming Truist Industrials & Services Conference

12/02/2020 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, Georgia - November 19, 2020 - DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC)('DLH' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it will participate in the Truist Virtual Industrials & Services Summit on December 8, 2020. The day will consist of one-on-one calls with management, and institutional investors are encouraged to contact Truist directly for time with the Company. A presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has approximately 2,000 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

DLH Investor Relations
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com

Disclaimer

DLH Holdings Corp. published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
01:21pDLH : to Announce Fourth Quarter FY20 Financial Results
PU
01:21pDLH : to Participate in the Upcoming Truist Industrials & Services Conference
PU
01:21pDLH : Appoints Chief Scientist
PU
11/23DLH : to Announce Fourth Quarter FY20 Financial Results
AQ
11/23DLH to Announce Fourth Quarter FY20 Financial Results
GL
11/19DLH to Participate in the Upcoming Truist Industrials & Services Conference
GL
11/19DLH : to Participate in the Upcoming Truist Industrials & Services Conference
AQ
11/05DLH : Appoints Chief Scientist
AQ
11/05DLH Appoints Chief Scientist
GL
10/07DLH HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 214 M - -
Net income 2020 7,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 42,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
DLH Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 9,50 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zachary C. Parker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Gerald Wasserman Non-Executive Chairman
Kathryn M. Johnbull Chief Financial Officer
Gil Tadmor Chief Technology Officer
Sandra Halverson Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DLH HOLDINGS CORP.126.73%117
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.09%88 404
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.2.77%51 403
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA7.28%24 977
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS19.09%19 622
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS16.10%16 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ