NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DLocal Limited ("DLocal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLO) and reminds investors of the December 5, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) DLocal engaged in certain improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws and/or regulations, including, inter alia, foreign exchange regulations; (2) accordingly, DLocal's compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, were deficient; (3) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny in Argentina and/or enforcement action by Argentine authorities; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 26, 2023, Argentine news outlet Infobae published an article reporting that the Argentine government was investigating DLocal for a possible $400 million fraud. Specifically, Infobae reported that the government was investigating the Company for "improper maneuvers" and transfers abroad, with unnamed sources alleging that DLocal "operates as a mere instrument to take advantage of the exchange rate gap and to take dollars abroad with operations that are not reflected in the accounting."

The same day, DLocal issued a response to the Infobae article, characterizing it as "misleading" and "factually incorrect". DLocal's response also assured investors that the Company is in "close contact with [Argentine] authorities", that "there is a continuous flow of information" with those authorities, and that, "[a]s of today, we have not been notified by any Argentinian [sic] authority regarding a foreign exchange investigation."

Following these developments, DLocal's Class A common share price fell $2.39 per share, or 17.32%, to close at $11.41 per share on May 26, 2023.

On June 5, 2023, DLocal disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it "received a request for information from Argentine customs authorities, although the Company notes that expatriation rules and foreign exchange operations are regulated by the Argentine Central Bank"; that "[o]n June 1, 2023 . . . the Company confirmed with a local Argentine court that a petition for inquiry had been filed by an Argentine prosecutor on May 30, 2023 in response to the same article published by [Infobae] seeking information using as a basis for the request the above-mentioned article"; and that "[t]he Company intends to respond to any and all requests for information from regulatory authorities to demonstrate that it has acted in accordance with applicable regulations."

Then, on June 15, 2023, DLocal issued a press release revealing that it was in fact "engag[ing] with senior representatives of the Argentine federal government to discuss, among other matters, the manner in which dLocal operates in the country, including dLocal's compliance with foreign exchange regulations".

