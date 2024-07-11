dLocal Named to CNBC World's Top FinTech Companies 2024 List

Montevideo, Uruguay, July 11, 2024 -dLocal, the leading cross border payment platform specializing in emerging markets, announced that it has been named to CNBC's "World's Top FinTech Companies 2024" list. This is the second edition of the prestigious award, which is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc.

The list was compiled after in-depth research into relevant KPIs of more than 2,000 eligible companies across nine market segments. The analysis took into consideration publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, media monitoring, and the direct submission of KPIs by the companies themselves. dLocal's inclusion builds upon its growing recognition as a leading cross-border solution and comes as its processing volumes have grown exponentially YoY.

"We're honored to be chosen as one of the world's leading FinTech companies," said Nadia Yavitz, SVP Strategic Projects of dLocal. "This award is a byproduct of the hard work we've put in to become the partner of choice for so many of the world's top companies as they expand across high-growth emerging markets. We look forward to continuing that role as companies tap into emerging market opportunities and consumers seek a bridge to the world's digital marketplace."

At the time of inclusion, dLocal's all-in-one payment processing solution for global enterprises offers over 900 payment methods across more than 40 countries. dLocal's Payins product provides a seamless, secure checkout experience, while its Payouts product simplifies global settlements. The comprehensive offering can seamlessly scale to all geographies served via a single API. This convenience and scalability, as well as the company's regulatory expertise has led to exponential processing volume growth and positions it as a leader for years to come.

