dLocal and Deel strengthen partnership with expansion to 12 new countries

Montevideo, Uruguay, May, 16th, 2024 - dLocal, the leading cross-border payment platform specializing in high-growth markets, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Deel, a leading global HR and payroll platform that helps businesses scale their remote workforce capabilities.

dLocal and Deel's significant partnership expansion includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam in Asia, as well as Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates in the EMEA region. In addition to expanding to strategic and high growth markets, dLocal will provide further services such as payout services in Brazil through PIX. The expansion comes after a successful initial deployment across 19 countries in 2022. That first deployment resulted in a multiplying of payment volumes, an industry-leading payment delivery rate of 99.97%, and a meaningful reduction in payment support issues handled by Deel's customer success team.

Crucially, the initial partnership opened doors for both businesses and employees to coexist and collaborate no matter their geographic location seamlessly, solving compliance and payroll complications. "Not long after we began working with dLocal, we realized the benefits of the partnership in terms of reliability and speed," says Deel COO Dan Westgarth. "dLocal's payments experience helped us stand apart and this major expansion to high growth markets is a vote of confidence in the quality of that experience, as well as a testament to the ease of use of having a single API. We've been able to expand rapidly when we were ready and on our terms."

"Deel has been a major success for us and we couldn't be happier to enable their expansion across so many high growth markets," shares dLocal Head of EMEA Agustin Botta. "We're in the business of facilitating growth and opportunities for brands and individuals and the Deel use case is exactly that. We look forward to continuing to work together to turn this opportunity for impact into another powerful case study on the importance of quick, easy and compliant payments."

dLocal powers local payments in high-growth markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of high-growth market consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Deel helps companies hire anyone, anywhere through its global payment management and compliance solution. With its platform, companies - regardless of type and size - can hire, manage, and pay independent workers and full-time employees in more than 150 countries, in a few minutes and complying with the rules. With over 200 legal, accounting, mobility, and tax experts as partners, Deel enables any company to create, sign, and send localized contracts from a library of templates. Deel automates the process of collecting country-specific documents, such as tax documents for freelancers and employees, to ensure they are set up correctly. The platform also allows companies to pay international service providers and employees in more than 120 currencies with just a few clicks.

Learn more at www.deel.com.