dlocal Announces New Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee

Montevideo, Uruguay, December 14, 2023 - DLocal Limited ("dLocal," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") (Nasdaq: DLO), a technology first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, announces the appointment in December 2023 of Hyman K. Bielsky as an independent member of its board of directors and a member of the company's audit committee.

About DLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.

