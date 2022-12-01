Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DLocal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLO   KYG290181018

DLOCAL LIMITED

(DLO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
12.39 USD   -15.14%
05:41pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DLocal Limited (DLO) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pDLocal Drops After Muddy Waters Repeats Allegations Over Accounting Discrepancies
MT
12:34pMuddy Waters doubles down on allegations of dLocal balance sheet discrepancies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DLocal Limited (DLO) on Behalf of Investors

12/01/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of DLocal Limited (“DLocal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“Muddy Waters”) published a research report concluding that DLocal “is likely a fraud.” Muddy Waters alleges that DLocal has repeated disclosures about its Total Processing Volume and accounts receivable “that flatly contradict one another” and that there is “a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable.” Muddy Waters also alleges that DLocal engaged in multiple misrepresentations to disguise the timing and the source of funding for an insider option exercise.

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $10.76, or more than 50%, to close at $10.46 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 1, 2022, Muddy Waters published another report stating that DLocal has held calls with clients from several banks, stressing that it had separated client funds from its own. The report also said that DLocal’s calls with clients were "non-specific" and "sweet-talking," and that "all [the Company] needed to do to address this issue was provide an explanation as to how the cash flows reconcile."

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $2.21, or 15.1%, to close at $12.39 per share on December 1, 2022.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased DLocal securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DLOCAL LIMITED
05:41pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DLocal Limited (DLO) on Beh..
BU
02:01pDLocal Drops After Muddy Waters Repeats Allegations Over Accounting Discrepancies
MT
12:34pMuddy Waters doubles down on allegations of dLocal balance sheet discrepancies
RE
10:22aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on DLocal to $25 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/29Citigroup Cuts Price Target on DLocal to $16 From $28, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/18PUMP / DUMP #81 : Tops & Flops of the week
MS
11/16DLocal 'Likely a Fraud,' Shows Accounting Discrepancies, Muddy Waters Says
MT
11/16Dlocal Comments on Short-Seller Report
GL
11/16DLocal 'Likely a Fraud,' Shows Accounting Discrepancies, Muddy Waters Says; Shares Drop
MT
11/16Muddy Waters' Block short in dlocal, cites 'red flags' at conference
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DLOCAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 424 M - -
Net income 2022 126 M - -
Net cash 2022 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 321 M 4 321 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,84x
EV / Sales 2023 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 712
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart DLOCAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DLocal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DLOCAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,60 $
Average target price 28,44 $
Spread / Average Target 94,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastián Kanovich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacobo Singer President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Diego Cabrera Canay Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Eduardo Azar Chairman
Alberto Almeida Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DLOCAL LIMITED-59.09%4 321
FISERV, INC.0.55%66 272
BLOCK, INC.-58.04%40 531
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-23.23%28 062
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.35%14 470
NEXI S.P.A-39.93%11 365