Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces that it intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate of 6,622,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placement that closed in two tranches on September 28, 2023 and November 1, 2023. An aggregate of 4,000,250 Warrants were issued on September 28, 2023 and 2,622,000 Warrants were issued on November 1, 2024. The Warrants are currently exercisable at a price of $0.80 and expire on September 28, 2025 and November 1, 2025, respectively.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the exercise price of the Warrants will be repriced from $0.80 to $0.54 (the "Repricing"). All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Peru and Southeastern British Columbia exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DLP RESOURCES INC.

Ian Gendall, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Stypula, Executive Chairman

Scott Davis, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: sdavis@crossdavis.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-Looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion of the Repricing. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will obtain regulatory approval of the Repricing. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the inability of the Company to obtain regulatory approval of the Repricing as anticipated, market conditions and timeliness of regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

