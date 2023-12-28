DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. Its properties include Aldridge 1 & 2, Hungry Creek, Redburn Creek and DD/Moby Dick/NZOU. The Aldridge 1 & 2 project consists of 14 mineral claims within two blocks covering a collective 47.69 square kilometers (km2) over 50 km southwest of Cranbrook, British Columbia (BC). The Hungry Creek property is comprised of 74 mineral claims totaling 38,852.92 km2. The property is located 35 kilometers (km) west of Kimberley, BC. The Redburn Creek property is located 20 km northeast of Golden in southeastern BC within the Redburn Creek drainage, a northwest flowing tributary of the Blaeberry River. The property consists of seven mineral claims covering just over 3365 hectares. The DD-Panda-Moby Dick and NZOU mineral tenures are located in the Purcell range of the Columbia Mountains in the Fort Steele Mining Division of southeastern British Columbia.