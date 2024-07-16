Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV:DLP) (OTCQB:DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete drill results for drillhole A24-015 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project in southern Peru. (Figure 1).

Results for the first fourteen drillholes, A22-001, A22-002, A22-003, A23-004, A23-005, A23-006, A23-007, A23-008, A23-009, A23-010, A23-011, A23-012, A23-013 and A24-014 were last released on January 04, 2024 and June 25th, 2024 (see DLP Resources Inc., news release of January 04, 2024 and June 25, 2024 for results for the previous fourteen drillholes).

Highlights

Drillhole A24-015 was drilled approximately 220m east-southeast of drillhole A24-014 and intersected copper-molybdenum and silver mineralization throughout the hole to a depth of 793.00m. From 793.00m to end of hole at 972.50m molybdenum mineralization was intersected at the contact of the hornfels and early quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry. A24-015 ended in molybdenum mineralization and the most significant mineralized intervals included:

0.19% CuEq* over 966.50m (0.13% Cu, 0.0388% Mo and 1.70g/t Ag) from 6.00m to 972.50m.

(0.13% Cu, 0.0388% Mo and 1.70g/t Ag) from 6.00m to 972.50m. 0.31% CuEq* over 32.00m (0.27% Cu, 0.0.0021% Mo and 3.62g/t Ag) from 36.00m to 68.00m.

(0.27% Cu, 0.0.0021% Mo and 3.62g/t Ag) from 36.00m to 68.00m. 0.41% CuEq* over 431.00m (0.20% Cu, 0.0.0039% Mo and 1.75g/t Ag) from 362.00m to 793.00m.

(0.20% Cu, 0.0.0039% Mo and 1.75g/t Ag) from 362.00m to 793.00m. 0.70% CuEq* over 179.50m (0.05% Cu, 0.1244% Mo and 0.70g/t Ag) from 793.00m to 972.50m.

The complete set of results for A24-015 are summarized in Table 1 below.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "A24-015 was the first step-out hole to the east to extend copper mineralization another 220m east-southeast of A24-014. We continue to expand the footprint of copper-molybdenum and silver mineralization at Aurora and have two drill rigs currently drilling A24-016 and A24-017 in this east-northeast zone. We look forward to receiving further results in August."

Aurora Cu-Mo Project - Summary of Drill Results for A24-015

Drill hole A24-015 (Figures 2 and 3) commenced on May 23 on an azimuth of 245 degrees with an inclination of -70 degrees and ended on June 17 at 972.50m due to faulting in the hole. Summary geology is as follows: 0 - 6.00m: Leached hornfels. 6.00m -36.00m: Partially leached zone of hornfels. 36.00m - 68.00m: Mineralized hornfels with chalcopyrite, chalcocite and covellite - weak enrichment zone. 68.00m - 362.00m: Mineralized hornfels with disseminated and veined sulphides of chalcopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and minor molybdenum. 362.00 - 734.35m: Mineralized hornfels with intermineral porphyry from 435.10m to 447.00m and occasional E-type veins with chalcopyrite, sphalerite, pyrite and galena. 734.00 - 972.50m: Molybdenum mineralized intermineral and early quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry with minor chalcopyrite and faulting at 957.00 to 972.50m. End of hole on June 17, 2024.

commenced on May 23 on an azimuth of 245 degrees with an inclination of -70 degrees and ended on June 17 at 972.50m due to faulting in the hole. Summary geology is as follows:

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results for Diamond Drillhole A24-015. All grades are length-weighted averages of samples within the interval reported.

Hole From To Interval1 Description Cu (total) Mo Ag Cueq* ID m m m % % g/t % A24-015 0.00 6.00m 6.00m Leached Hornfels 0.05 0.0031 0.90 0.07 6.00 972.50 966.50 Mineralized hornfels and porphyry 0.13 0.0084 1.43 0.19 Includes 6.00 36.00 36.00 Partially leached zone within hornfels 0.13 0.0030 1.00 0.15 Includes 36.00 68.00 32.00 Hornfels with copper enrichment 0.27 0.0021 3.62 0.31 Includes 68.00 362.00 294.00 Mineralized hornfels 0.08 0.0023 0.70 0.10 Includes 362.00 793.00 431.00 Mineralized hornfels with early and intermineral quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry 0.20 0.0388 1.75 0.41 Includes 793.00 972.50 179.50 Mineralized early quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry 0.05 0.1244 0.50 0.70

Note: *Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Mo, Cu and Ag values are uncut, and core recovery is assumed to be 100% for the entire drilled length of A24-015 except for intervals from 10.00m to 12.00m, 86.00m to 90.00m, 118.00m to 120.00m, 957.00m to 961.00m, 967.00m to 969.00m and 971.00m to 972.50m where core recovery was below 50% due to faulting. The project is at an early stage of exploration and conceptual recoveries of Cu 85%, Mo 82%, and Ag 75% are assigned to the CuEq calculations. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The formula for this is: CuEq % = Cu% + (Mo% * (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb / Cu $ per lb) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)).

*Copper equivalent calculations use metal prices of Cu - US$3.34/lb, Mo - US$18/lb and Ag - US$21.87/oz.

1 Intervals are downhole drilled core lengths. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization. Mo, Cu and Ag values are uncut.

Table 2: A24-015 Diamond drillhole location, depth, orientation and inclination.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees A24-015 190,326 8,566,022 2856 972.50 245 -70

Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW, NTW and BTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1m to 3m in length. Drill core is cut in half using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples are sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done where secondary copper mineralization is observed and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples. The company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported from 0m to 972.50m in A24-015 except for intervals from 10.00m to 12.00m, 86.00m to 90.00m, 118.00m to 120.00m, 957.00m to 961.00m, 967.00m to 969.00m and 971.00m to 972.50m where core recovery was below 50% due to faulting.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo (Figure 2).

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.

Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora Project Shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/216614_186f0a6ad40098d5_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Aurora Project - Plan view showing historic drilling and drilling by DLP in 2022-2023 with A24-015 in yellow and proposed holes in red lettering. Blue = Mo >500ppm and Brown = Cu>0.2%.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/216614_186f0a6ad40098d5_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Aurora Project - Simplified SW-NE geological section showing DLP and historic drillholes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/216614_186f0a6ad40098d5_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

