Groupe DLSI - Chiffre d'Affaires 1er semestre 2023
28 Jul 2023 17:59 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
DLSI
groupe-dlsi-ca-1er-semestre-2023.pdf
Source
D.L.S.I.
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
D.L.S.I.
ISIN
FR0010404368
Symbol
ALDLS
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DLSI SA published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 16:11:21 UTC.