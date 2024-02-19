DLSI: sales up 4% in 2023

February 19, 2024 at 07:24 am EST Share

DLSI has announced sales of 204.5 million euros for 2023, up 4% at current exchange rates, driven by 14.4% growth outside France, which accounted for 43.4% of the total.



Sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 1.2% higher than in 2022, despite the difficult economic environment", adds the human resources services group.



The nuclear, tertiary and placement businesses should see stronger growth in the current financial year in France. Other activities should see a sustained pace of growth, while maintaining our policy of vigilance with regard to margins.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.