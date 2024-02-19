DLSI: sales up 4% in 2023
Sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 1.2% higher than in 2022, despite the difficult economic environment", adds the human resources services group.
The nuclear, tertiary and placement businesses should see stronger growth in the current financial year in France. Other activities should see a sustained pace of growth, while maintaining our policy of vigilance with regard to margins.
