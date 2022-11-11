DLTx : Statement On FTX

The crypto markets were rocked by the news of FTX's collapse. Since then, numerous other top tier firms have halted withdrawals as the effects ripple through the market.
To be clear, DLTx has no direct exposure to FTX.
1. DLTx did not have a FTX trading account.
2. DLTx did not engage with FTX as a lending partner.
Disclaimer
