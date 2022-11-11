Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DLTx ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTX   NO0003055808

DLTX ASA

(DLTX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-11 am EST
4.165 NOK   +0.60%
12:42pDltx : Statement On FTX
PU
11/10Dltx : and Blockchain Moon Business Combination
PU
10/31DLTx, Blockchain Moon to Form $163 Million Entity Under SPAC Merger Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DLTx : Statement On FTX

11/11/2022 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The crypto markets were rocked by the news of FTX's collapse. Since then, numerous other top tier firms have halted withdrawals as the effects ripple through the market.

To be clear, DLTx has no direct exposure to FTX.

1. DLTx did not have a FTX trading account.

2. DLTx did not engage with FTX as a lending partner.

Disclaimer

DLT ASA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DLTX ASA
12:42pDltx : Statement On FTX
PU
11/10Dltx : and Blockchain Moon Business Combination
PU
10/31DLTx, Blockchain Moon to Form $163 Million Entity Under SPAC Merger Deal
MT
10/31DLTx and Blockchain Moon Business Combination
AQ
10/31Dltx Asa : Share capital increase registered
AQ
10/27DLTx Webinar - Building the Decentralized Infrastructure for Web3
AQ
10/20Dltx Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
10/17Blockchain Moon Acquisition Reaches SPAC Merger Deal With DLTx ASA
MT
10/17Dltx Asa : Invitation to presentation of BMAQ acquisition at 12:00 CET
AQ
10/15Dltx Asa : Nasdaq listed BMAQ acquires DLTx blockchain assets
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,99  - -
Net income 2021 -4,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -201x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,2 M 29,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 51 903 248x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart DLTX ASA
Duration : Period :
DLTx ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DLTX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Christensen Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Hugo Aasland Chief Financial Officer
James Frederic Haft Chairman
David Johnston Chief Operating Officer
Kari Mette Toverud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DLTX ASA-74.85%29
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-79.82%11 557
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-69.63%1 166
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-75.73%907
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-80.30%201
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-91.65%195