DM KER Nyrt, formerly DM KERS Zrt, is a Hungary-based company. The Company operates as industrial machinery and equipment merchant wholesalers. It offers distribution and servicing of agricultural and construction machinery, distribution of spare parts and machine rental. The Company specializes in distribution of construction and agriculture machines of manufacturers, including distribution and reparation of Bobcat manufactured in the Czech Republic and the South-Korean Doosan machineries. The Company's repertoire includes Epiroc (Chicago Pneumatic), Dynapac, Weycor, Viking (Eydescreen). It also includes construction and agricultural machines manufactured by Arbos, Agrifac, Storti, Tifone and F.lli Annovi.