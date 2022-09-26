Advanced search
    DMKER   HU0000176722

DM-KER ZÁRTKÖRUEN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(DMKER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
39.80 HUF   -7.44%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DM KER Zártköruen Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Half-yearly Report

09/26/2022
DM-KER Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

2310 Szigetszentmiklós, Csepeli út 22.

Semi-annual Report

for H1 2022

(unaudited and unconsolidated)

Szigetszentmiklós, 26 September 2022

Barnabás Kocsy

Judit Szegedi

DM-KER Nyrt.

DM-KER Nyrt.

Chief Executive Officer

Director of Finance

Table of Contents

Semi-annual Report..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

1

Summary of the results achieved in H1 2022.....................................................................................................................................................................................

3

Key profit figures for H1 2022...............................................................................................................................................................................................................

4

Significant events in H1 2022................................................................................................................................................................................................................

4

Introduction......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

4

Company data...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

5

Disclosures between 01/01/2022 and 26/09/2022......................................................................................................................................................................

6

Composition of the Company's management.................................................................................................................................................................................

8

Members of the Board of Directors for an indefinite period:.................................................................................................................................

8

Members of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee until 31 May 2024:...........................................................................

8

The Company's management and leadership....................................................................................................................................................................

8

Members of the management............................................................................................................................................................................................................

8

Composition of share capital..............................................................................................................................................................................................................

8

Shares owned by members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board at the balance sheet date......

9

Shares owned by members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board at the date of disclosure ........

9

Business environment and activities of DM-KER Nyrt. .......................................................................................................................................................

10

Sales revenue data for H1 2022 ....................................................................................................................................................................................................................

11

Breakdown of the Company's sales revenue by business ......................................................................................................................................

11

Comparison of the Company's sales revenue data for H1 2021 and H1 2022........................................................................................

12

Distribution of construction and agricultural machinery ......................................................................................................................................

13

Rental of construction and agricultural machinery ...................................................................................................................................................

16

Servicing of construction and agricultural machinery .............................................................................................................................................

17

Warehousing and logistics...................................................................................................................................................................................................................

18

Analysis of the data of the financial statements for H1 ........................................................................................................................................................

18

Changes in the income statement using the total cost method......................................................................................................................

19

Assets and liabilities in H1 2022.................................................................................................................................................................................................................

20

Changes in balance sheet data .....................................................................................................................................................................................................

22

Headcount and earnings of employees.................................................................................................................................................................................

23

Assets indicators.........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

23

Asset utilisation............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

23

Profitability........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

24

Liquidity indicators...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

24

CASH FLOW statement...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................

25

STATEMENT...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

27

2

Summary of the results

achieved in H1 2022

The most significant event impacting the economy in the first half of 2022 was the breakout of the war. The changes in economic circumstances had a profound effect on the business environment in every industry. All of this had its implications for the operation of DM-KER Nyrt. during the first six months of the year. The fundamental strategy of the Company was not affected, but the completion of certain projects was delayed.

At a time when the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, another event has been shaping the economic environment in both Hungary and at international level. Europe and the entire world have become so interconnected via the business network that the impact of any crisis would immediately spread out. DM-KER Nyrt. managed to ensure stability in these circumstances as well.

The Company's management prepared for the market challenges faced by its suppliers in a timely manner, given the tremendous impact on the Company's operation. The Company scheduled its planned purchase orders with this in mind, allowing itself to implement a predictable and viable sales strategy, which is a unique feat among its competitors. The cross-border impact of the war severely damaged the delicate balance of supply chains. Relying on the lessons learned from the supply difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing with this strategy, DM-KER Nyrt. decided to place significant early orders for machinery back in 2021, and this strategy proved to be financially reasonable in the first half of 2022.

The risk described above was taken based on experience gained in earlier years. The success of the adopted strategy is demonstrated by the changes in

revenues earned from sales and services during the first half of 2022.

The Company's strategy has remained unchanged, with a stronger presence in the agricultural market being one of our goals. A key pillar of this strategy is the resale agreement concluded with Kuhn Mezőgazdasági Gép Kft. for the distribution of a line of machinery for roughage, which demonstrates our commitment to quality and expands our product offering in the agricultural sector as well. Foreign expansion continues to be an important strategic direction for us.

The principles and aspects of environmental and social sustainability are taken into account in the course of the Company's day-to-day operations. As part of these efforts, we prefer all-electric and hybrid technologies when it comes to purchasing vehicles. In addition, we are promoting BOBCAT's electric mini excavator in the Hungarian construction market as an affordable and environmentally friendly piece of machinery, and we strive to significantly reduce the environmental impact of our office work. The new ERP system to be launched in 2023 will be connected to our existing CRM system used for improving our workflows and our software used for digitally managing our servicing activities, thereby assisting us in creating a paperless office.

The Company's operation is becoming more and more efficient through the expansion of our business units that complement machinery sales, and our goal is to offer a full range of high-quality services to our clients. With the increase in the number of machines sold, the staff size of the servicing, parts and logistics businesses has also expanded; as a result, our organisation became a payer for social security purposes in the first half of 2022.

3

Key profit figures for H1 2022

data in thHUF

Jan-Jun 2021

Jan-Jun 2022

2022/2021 %

Net sales revenue

7,651,813

8,406,020

109.86

Own performance capitalised

457

-102

-22.32

Other income

189,173

64,745

34.23

Material type expenses

6,885,945

7,369,745

107.03

Staff costs

392,385

477,381

121.66

Depreciation

259,800

211,527

81.42

Other expenditures

173,130

76,266

44.05

OPERATING PROFIT

130,183

335,744

257.90

PROFIT ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS

53,741

-172,950

-321.82

PRE-TAX PROFIT

183,924

162,794

88.51

EBITDA

389,983

547,271

140.33

Source: the Company's unaudited financial statements for 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021, as well as unaudited data from the Company's management information system

Significant events in H1 2022

March 2022

The Company's annual General Meeting

March 2022

The Company was admitted to the Standard market of the Budapest Stock Exchange

April 2022

Launch of the ESOP III programme

June 2022

The Company became a payer for social security purposes

July 2022

Start of the implementation of a new ERP system

August 2022

Change in ownership structure

Introduction

DM-KER Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (hereinafter: Issuer, DM-KER Nyrt. or the Company) is an entity engaged in the sale and rental of construction and agricultural machinery, the supply of parts for such machinery and servicing activities in Hungary. Its operations are aimed at serving primarily Hungarian companies and, to a smaller extent, it also sells goods to neighbouring countries of the European Union.

4

Company data

Company name

DM-KER Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

Short name

DM-KER Nyrt.

Registered office

2310 Szigetszentmiklós, Csepeli út 22.

Phone number

+36-1-257-6261

Central electronic contact information

info@dmker.hu, website: www.dmker.hu

Company registration number

Cg. 13-10-041955

Tax number

27048090-2-44

EU VAT number

HU27048090

Statistical code

27048090-4663-114-13

Duration of activities

indefinite

Legal form of the Company

public company limited by shares

Jurisdiction

Hungarian

Registered capital at the balance sheet date

HUF 631,155,000

Date of launch of the Company's ordinary shares on the Xtend platform: 30 January 2020

(date of listing: 16 December 2019)

Date of launch of the Company's ordinary shares on the Standard market: 24 March 2022 Appointed advisor of the Company for the Xtend market period: Navigator Investments Nyrt.

Date of the effective Statutes

28 March 2022

Principal activity

4663 Wholesale of mining, construction and

civil engineering machinery

Financial year

identical to the calendar year

The Company's auditor

Interauditor Consulting Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság

Registered office

1074 Budapest, Vörösmarty utca 16-18. A ép. fsz. 1/F.

Company registration number

01-09-388885

Chamber membership number

004408

Personally responsible auditor

Zsuzsanna Freiszberger

Chamber membership number

007229

Place of publication of announcements: In cases where the Company is required to issue announcements in accordance with the Civil Code, Act V of 2006 on Public Company Information, Company Registration and Dissolution Proceedings or Act CXX of 2011 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: "Capital Market Act") or any other statutory regulation, the Company complies with this requirement by publishing its announcements on the Company's website (www.dmker.hu), the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu) and, if expressly required under a statutory regulation, the website operated by the National Bank of Hungary (www.kozzetetelek.hu).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2021 16 887 M - -
Net income 2021 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 5 024 M 12,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 39,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ferenc Bátor Chairman-Management Board
Judit Szegedi Finance Director
Péter Vitkovics Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tamás Sükösd Member-Supervisory Board
Tamás Petoházi Member-Supervisory Board