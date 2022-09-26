DM KER Zártköruen Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Half-yearly Report

Summary of the results achieved in H1 2022.....................................................................................................................................................................................
The most significant event impacting the economy in the first half of 2022 was the breakout of the war. The changes in economic circumstances had a profound effect on the business environment in every industry. All of this had its implications for the operation of DM-KER Nyrt. during the first six months of the year. The fundamental strategy of the Company was not affected, but the completion of certain projects was delayed.
At a time when the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, another event has been shaping the economic environment in both Hungary and at international level. Europe and the entire world have become so interconnected via the business network that the impact of any crisis would immediately spread out. DM-KER Nyrt. managed to ensure stability in these circumstances as well.
The Company's management prepared for the market challenges faced by its suppliers in a timely manner, given the tremendous impact on the Company's operation. The Company scheduled its planned purchase orders with this in mind, allowing itself to implement a predictable and viable sales strategy, which is a unique feat among its competitors. The cross-border impact of the war severely damaged the delicate balance of supply chains. Relying on the lessons learned from the supply difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing with this strategy, DM-KER Nyrt. decided to place significant early orders for machinery back in 2021, and this strategy proved to be financially reasonable in the first half of 2022.
The risk described above was taken based on experience gained in earlier years. The success of the adopted strategy is demonstrated by the changes in
revenues earned from sales and services during the first half of 2022.
The Company's strategy has remained unchanged, with a stronger presence in the agricultural market being one of our goals. A key pillar of this strategy is the resale agreement concluded with Kuhn Mezőgazdasági Gép Kft. for the distribution of a line of machinery for roughage, which demonstrates our commitment to quality and expands our product offering in the agricultural sector as well. Foreign expansion continues to be an important strategic direction for us.
The principles and aspects of environmental and social sustainability are taken into account in the course of the Company's day-to-day operations. As part of these efforts, we prefer all-electric and hybrid technologies when it comes to purchasing vehicles. In addition, we are promoting BOBCAT's electric mini excavator in the Hungarian construction market as an affordable and environmentally friendly piece of machinery, and we strive to significantly reduce the environmental impact of our office work. The new ERP system to be launched in 2023 will be connected to our existing CRM system used for improving our workflows and our software used for digitally managing our servicing activities, thereby assisting us in creating a paperless office.
The Company's operation is becoming more and more efficient through the expansion of our business units that complement machinery sales, and our goal is to offer a full range of high-quality services to our clients. With the increase in the number of machines sold, the staff size of the servicing, parts and logistics businesses has also expanded; as a result, our organisation became a payer for social security purposes in the first half of 2022.
3
Key profit figures for H1 2022
data in thHUF
Jan-Jun 2021
Jan-Jun 2022
2022/2021 %
Net sales revenue
7,651,813
8,406,020
109.86
Own performance capitalised
457
-102
-22.32
Other income
189,173
64,745
34.23
Material type expenses
6,885,945
7,369,745
107.03
Staff costs
392,385
477,381
121.66
Depreciation
259,800
211,527
81.42
Other expenditures
173,130
76,266
44.05
OPERATING PROFIT
130,183
335,744
257.90
PROFIT ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS
53,741
-172,950
-321.82
PRE-TAX PROFIT
183,924
162,794
88.51
EBITDA
389,983
547,271
140.33
Source: the Company's unaudited financial statements for 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021, as well as unaudited data from the Company's management information system
Significant events in H1 2022
March 2022
The Company's annual General Meeting
March 2022
The Company was admitted to the Standard market of the Budapest Stock Exchange
April 2022
Launch of the ESOP III programme
June 2022
The Company became a payer for social security purposes
July 2022
Start of the implementation of a new ERP system
August 2022
Change in ownership structure
Introduction
DM-KER Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (hereinafter: Issuer, DM-KER Nyrt. or the Company) is an entity engaged in the sale and rental of construction and agricultural machinery, the supply of parts for such machinery and servicing activities in Hungary. Its operations are aimed at serving primarily Hungarian companies and, to a smaller extent, it also sells goods to neighbouring countries of the European Union.
4
Company data
Company name
DM-KER Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság
Short name
DM-KER Nyrt.
Registered office
2310 Szigetszentmiklós, Csepeli út 22.
Phone number
+36-1-257-6261
Central electronic contact information
info@dmker.hu, website: www.dmker.hu
Company registration number
Cg. 13-10-041955
Tax number
27048090-2-44
EU VAT number
HU27048090
Statistical code
27048090-4663-114-13
Duration of activities
indefinite
Legal form of the Company
public company limited by shares
Jurisdiction
Hungarian
Registered capital at the balance sheet date
HUF 631,155,000
Date of launch of the Company's ordinary shares on the Xtend platform: 30 January 2020
(date of listing: 16 December 2019)
Date of launch of the Company's ordinary shares on the Standard market: 24 March 2022 Appointed advisor of the Company for the Xtend market period: Navigator Investments Nyrt.
Date of the effective Statutes
28 March 2022
Principal activity
4663 Wholesale of mining, construction and
civil engineering machinery
Financial year
identical to the calendar year
The Company's auditor
Interauditor Consulting Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság
Registered office
1074 Budapest, Vörösmarty utca 16-18. A ép. fsz. 1/F.
Company registration number
01-09-388885
Chamber membership number
004408
Personally responsible auditor
Zsuzsanna Freiszberger
Chamber membership number
007229
Place of publication of announcements: In cases where the Company is required to issue announcements in accordance with the Civil Code, Act V of 2006 on Public Company Information, Company Registration and Dissolution Proceedings or Act CXX of 2011 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: "Capital Market Act") or any other statutory regulation, the Company complies with this requirement by publishing its announcements on the Company's website (www.dmker.hu), the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu) and, if expressly required under a statutory regulation, the website operated by the National Bank of Hungary (www.kozzetetelek.hu).
5
