DM KER Zártköruen Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Half-yearly Report

The most significant event impacting the economy in the first half of 2022 was the breakout of the war. The changes in economic circumstances had a profound effect on the business environment in every industry. All of this had its implications for the operation of DM-KER Nyrt. during the first six months of the year. The fundamental strategy of the Company was not affected, but the completion of certain projects was delayed.

At a time when the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, another event has been shaping the economic environment in both Hungary and at international level. Europe and the entire world have become so interconnected via the business network that the impact of any crisis would immediately spread out. DM-KER Nyrt. managed to ensure stability in these circumstances as well.

The Company's management prepared for the market challenges faced by its suppliers in a timely manner, given the tremendous impact on the Company's operation. The Company scheduled its planned purchase orders with this in mind, allowing itself to implement a predictable and viable sales strategy, which is a unique feat among its competitors. The cross-border impact of the war severely damaged the delicate balance of supply chains. Relying on the lessons learned from the supply difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing with this strategy, DM-KER Nyrt. decided to place significant early orders for machinery back in 2021, and this strategy proved to be financially reasonable in the first half of 2022.

The risk described above was taken based on experience gained in earlier years. The success of the adopted strategy is demonstrated by the changes in