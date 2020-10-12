Log in
DMC Global Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/12/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its 2020 third quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, October 22, 2020.  Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 844-407-9500 (862-298-0850 for international callers). No passcode is necessary. A telephonic replay will be available through November 5, 2020, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Conference ID #38112.

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/38112

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: www.dmcglobal.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is a diversified holding company.  Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets.   DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets.  Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
