The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against DMC Global Inc. (“DMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOOM). The investigation concerns whether DMC and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2023, DMC reported its financial results for the third quarter 2023, disclosing disappointing Non-GAAP earnings per share and revenue. The Company also reported that its third quarter sales were down 11% year-over-year “due to lower product pricing, soft demand for commercial interior products, and brief operational challenges related to the go-live of a new ERP system.” On this news, the price of DMC shares declined by $1.89 per share, or approximately 9.95%, from $18.99 per share to close at $17.10 on November 3, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DMC securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

