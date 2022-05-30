Log in
    DMM   AU0000185860

DMC MINING LIMITED

(DMM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 01:45:43 am EDT
0.1300 AUD    0.00%
08:39aDMC MINING : Application for quotation of securities - DMM
PU
04/21DMC MINING : Proposed issue of securities - DMM
PU
04/21DMC MINING : Loyalty Options Prospectus
PU
DMC Mining : Application for quotation of securities - DMM

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DMC MINING LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2026 DEFERRED

18,423,796

30/05/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

DMC MINING LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25648372516

1.3

ASX issuer code

DMM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

New +securities in a class that is not yet quoted on ASX ("new class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? Yes

2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?

22/4/2022

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Pursuant to an Appendix 3B lodged 27 May 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2026 DEFERRED

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Issue date

30/5/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from the issue date?

personal

Yes

1,001 - 5,000

67

1.61 %

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

2

0.00 %

5,001 - 10,000

31

1.37 %

10,001 - 100,000

207

34.65 %

100,001 and over

25

62.37 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

30/4/2026

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if an option is exercised

DMM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities that will be issued if an option is exercised

1 share DMM ordinary Fully Paid

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities to be

quoted or provide the information by separate announcement.

www.dmcmining.com.au

I ue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

18,423,796

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Loyalty Option Entitlement Issue - recognition of their invaluable shareholder support to the Company during our recent

IPO

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DMC Mining Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
