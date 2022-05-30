DMC Mining : Application for quotation of securities - DMM
05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DMC MINING LIMITED.
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday May 30, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
New class - code
OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2026 DEFERRED
18,423,796
30/05/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DMC MINING LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
25648372516
1.3
ASX issuer code
DMM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
30/5/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
New +securities in a class that is not yet quoted on ASX ("new class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? Yes
2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?
22/4/2022
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Pursuant to an Appendix 3B lodged 27 May 2022
Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2026 DEFERRED
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Issue date
30/5/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from the issue date?
Yes
1,001 - 5,000
67
1.61 %
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
For
1 - 1,000
2
0.00 %
5,001 - 10,000
31
1.37 %
10,001 - 100,000
207
34.65 %
100,001 and over
25
62.37 %
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.20000000
30/4/2026
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if an option is exercised
DMM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities that will be issued if an option is exercised
1 share DMM ordinary Fully Paid
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities to be
quoted or provide the information by separate announcement.