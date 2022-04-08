DMCI : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

Preferred DMCP

For the period ended Mar 31, 2022

Description of the Disclosure DMCI HOLDINGS INC. PREFERRED SHARES LIST OF TOP 100 STOCKHOLDERS

Number of Issued and Outstanding Preferred Shares 960 Number of Treasury Preferred Shares, if any 0 Number of Outstanding Preferred Shares 960 Number of Listed Preferred Shares 960 Number of Lodged Preferred Shares 260 PCD Nominee - Filipino 260 PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 0 Number of Certificated Preferred Shares 700

Change from previous submission N/A