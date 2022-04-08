Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. DMCI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.

(DMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-06
9.130 PHP   -0.98%
04/06DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of March 31, 2022
PU
04/01DMCI : Redemption of Security
PU
04/01DMCI Holdings Announces Regular Cash Dividends
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMCI : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares)

04/08/2022 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.DMC PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-B - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

  • PreferredDMCP
For the period ended Mar 31, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

DMCI HOLDINGS INC. PREFERRED SHARES LIST OF TOP 100 STOCKHOLDERS

Number of Issued and Outstanding Preferred Shares 960
Number of Treasury Preferred Shares, if any 0
Number of Outstanding Preferred Shares 960
Number of Listed Preferred Shares 960
Number of Lodged Preferred Shares 260
PCD Nominee - Filipino 260
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 0
Number of Certificated Preferred Shares 700
Change from previous submission

N/A

Filed on behalf by:
Name Ricardo Regala
Designation General Manager

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
04/06DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of March 31, 2022
PU
04/01DMCI : Redemption of Security
PU
04/01DMCI Holdings Announces Regular Cash Dividends
CI
04/01DMCI Holdings Announces Special Cash Dividends
CI
04/01DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of March 2022
PU
04/01DMCI : Advisory to Stockholder on Cash Dividends Distribution
PU
03/31DMCI : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
03/28DMCI Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25DMCI : SEC Form 20-IS (Preliminary Information Statement)
PU
03/18DMCI : Amended Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 2 184 M 2 184 M
Net income 2022 19 720 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2022 29 331 M 570 M 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,55x
Yield 2022 8,54%
Capitalization 121 B 2 357 M 2 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DMCI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,13 PHP
Average target price 9,68 PHP
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isidro Almeda Consunji President & Director
Herbert M. Consunji Executive Director
Honorio O. Reyes-Lao Independent Director
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Lead Independent Director
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.18.42%2 382
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.15.33%761 657
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.58%132 723
SIEMENS AG-24.05%102 998
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-5.30%99 058
3M COMPANY-15.58%85 547