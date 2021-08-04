Log in
    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.

(DMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 08/03
6.09 PHP   +3.22%
10:26aDMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of July 2021
PU
10:26aDMCI : Notice of Analysts' Briefing
PU
07/28DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMCI : Notice of Analysts' Briefing

08/04/2021 | 10:26am EDT
COVER SHEET

A S O 9 5 0 0 2 2 8 3

SEC Registration Number

D

M

C

I

H

O

L

D

I

N

G

S

,

I

N

C

.

(Company's Full Name)

3

R

D

F

L

R

.

D

A

C

O

N

B

L

D

G

.

2

2

8

1

P

A

S

O

N

G

T

A

M

O

E

X

T

.

M

A

K

A

T

I

C

I

T

Y

(Business Address: No., Street City / Town / Province)

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

8888-3000

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

(3rd Tuesday of May)

1

2

3

1

SEC 17-C

0

5

1

8

Notice of Analysts' Briefing

Month

Day

FORM TYPE

Month

Day

Fiscal Year

Annual Meeting

N.A.

Secondary License Type, If Applicable

C

F

D

Dept

Requiring this Doc

Amended Articles Number / Section

Total Amount of Borrowings

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

File Number

LCU

Document ID

Cashier

S T A M P S

Remarks: Please use BLACK ink for scanning purposes

- 1 -

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

1. August 1, 2021

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

2. SEC Identification Number AS095-002283

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376

4. DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

5.

Philippines

6.

(SEC Use Only)

Province, country or other jurisdiction of

Industry Classification Code:

incorporation

7.

3/F Dacon Building, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City

1231

Address of principal office

Postal Code

8.

(632) 8888-3000

Issuer's telephone number, including area code

9.

Not applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

No. of Shares Outstanding

Amount

Common Shares

13,277,470,000

Php13,277,470,000.00

Preferred Shares

960

960.00

TOTAL

13,277,470,960

Php13,277,470,960.00

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein: Item 9

- 2 -

Item 9. Other Matters

This is to notify the Exchange that the Corporation will be holding its Analysts' Briefing, the details of which are as follows:

Date

August 10, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time

1:30 pm.

Venue

Via remote communication (Zoom)

Agenda

Q2/H1 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Interested parties are required to register and confirm their attendance on or before August 9 (Monday) via this link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvde-spj4vE9OY-wJ7d6MhYdh1aweGYAPc

For other inquiries, kindly contact Ms. Hannah Cecile L. Chan via email at investors@dmcinet.com.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Issuer

August 1, 2021

- 3 -

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
