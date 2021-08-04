DMCI : Notice of Analysts' Briefing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1.
August 1, 2021
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
2. SEC Identification Number
AS095-002283
3. BIR Tax Identification No.
004-703-376
4.
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
5.
Philippines
6.
(SEC Use Only)
Province, country or other jurisdiction of
Industry Classification Code:
incorporation
7.
3/F Dacon Building, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
1231
Address of principal office
Postal Code
8.
(632) 8888-3000
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
9.
Not applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
No. of Shares Outstanding
Amount
Common Shares
13,277,470,000
Php13,277,470,000.00
Preferred Shares
960
960.00
TOTAL
13,277,470,960
Php13,277,470,960.00
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein:
Item 9
- 2 -
Item 9. Other Matters
This is to notify the Exchange that the Corporation will be holding its Analysts' Briefing, the details of which are as follows:
Date
August 10, 2021 (Tuesday)
Time
1:30 pm.
Venue
Via remote communication (Zoom)
Agenda
Q2/H1 2021 Financial and Operating Results
Interested parties are required to register and confirm their attendance on or before August 9 (Monday) via this link:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvde-spj4vE9OY-wJ7d6MhYdh1aweGYAPc
For other inquiries, kindly contact Ms. Hannah Cecile L. Chan via email at
investors@dmcinet.com.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
Issuer
August 1, 2021
