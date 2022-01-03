Log in
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 12/31
7.71 PHP   -1.91%
DMCI : Redemption of Security
PU
2021PRESS RELEASE : Berong Nickel earmarks P110M for final mine rehab
PU
2021DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of November 2021
PU
DMCI : Redemption of Security

01/03/2022 | 01:29am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jan 3, 20222. SEC Identification Number ASO950022833. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 3RD FLOOR DACON BLDG. 2281 CHINO ROCES AVENUE, MAKATI CITYPostal Code12318. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8888 30009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON 13,277,470,000
PREFERRED 960
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM NO. 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.DMC PSE Disclosure Form 4-21 - Redemption of Security References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Redemption of Preferred Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Company has no redemption of preferred shares for the month of December 1-31, 2021

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Dec 31, 2021
Record Date, if applicable N/A
Redemption Price P0.0
Redemption Period December 1-31, 2021
Redemption Date Dec 31, 2021

Effects on the capital structure

Issued Shares
Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After
COMMON / DMC 13,277,470,000 13,277,470,000
PREFERRED / DMCP 960 960
Outstanding Shares
Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After
COMMON / DMC 13,277,470,000 13,277,470,000
PREFERRED / DMCP 960 960
Treasury Shares
Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After
NONE 0 0
Listed Shares
Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After
COMMON / DMC 13,277,470,000 13,277,470,000
PREFERRED / DMCP 960 960
Effect(s) on foreign ownership level, if any NONE
Other Relevant Information

NONE.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Herbert Consunji
Designation Executive Vice President & Chief Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 06:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
