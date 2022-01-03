DMCI : Redemption of Security

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jan 3, 20222. SEC Identification Number ASO950022833. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 3RD FLOOR DACON BLDG. 2281 CHINO ROCES AVENUE, MAKATI CITYPostal Code12318. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8888 30009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON
13,277,470,000
PREFERRED
960
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM NO. 9
DMCI Holdings, Inc.DMC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-21 - Redemption of Security References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Redemption of Preferred Shares
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The Company has no redemption of preferred shares for the month of December 1-31, 2021
