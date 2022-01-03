DMCI : Redemption of Security

SEC FORM 17-C

Jan 3, 2022

ASO95002283

004-703-376-000

DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.

Philippines

3RD FLOOR DACON BLDG. 2281 CHINO ROCES AVENUE, MAKATI CITY

Postal Code

1231

(632) 8888 3000

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON 13,277,470,000 PREFERRED 960

ITEM NO. 9

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

Subject of the Disclosure Redemption of Preferred Shares Background/Description of the Disclosure The Company has no redemption of preferred shares for the month of December 1-31, 2021

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Dec 31, 2021 Record Date, if applicable N/A Redemption Price P0.0 Redemption Period December 1-31, 2021 Redemption Date Dec 31, 2021

Effects on the capital structure

Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After COMMON / DMC 13,277,470,000 13,277,470,000 PREFERRED / DMCP 960 960

Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After NONE 0 0

Effect(s) on foreign ownership level, if any NONE

Other Relevant Information NONE.

Filed on behalf by: Name Herbert Consunji Designation Executive Vice President & Chief Finance Officer

