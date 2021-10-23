Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. DMCI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.

(DMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 10/22
8.78 PHP   +2.45%
02:04aDMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer
PU
02:04aDMCI : Trading of DMC shares by DFC Holdings, Inc.
PU
10/21DMCI HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMCI : Trading of DMC shares by DFC Holdings, Inc.

10/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
COVER SHEET

A S O 9 5 0 0 2 2 8 3

SEC Registration Number

D

M

C

I

H

O

L

D

I

N

G

S

,

I

N

C

.

(Company's Full Name)

3

R

D

F

L

R

.

D

A

C

O

N

B

L

D

G

.

2

2

8

1

P

A

S

O

N

G

T

A

M

O

E

X

T

.

M

A

K

A

T

I

C

I

T

Y

(Business Address: No., Street City / Town / Province)

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

8888-3000

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

(3rd Tuesday of May)

1

2

3

1

SEC Form 17-C

0

5

1

8

Month

Day

FORM TYPE

Month

Day

Fiscal Year

Annual Meeting

N.A.

Secondary License Type, If Applicable

C

F

D

Dept

Requiring this Doc

Amended Articles Number / Section

Total Amount of Borrowings

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

File

Number

LCU

Document ID

Cashier

S T A M P S

Remarks: Please use BLACK ink for scanning purposes

- 1 -

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

1. October 21, 2021

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

2. SEC Identification Number AS095-002283

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376

4. DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

5.

Philippines

6.

(SEC Use Only)

Province, country or other jurisdiction of

Industry Classification Code:

incorporation

7.

3/F Dacon Building, 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City

1231

Address of principal office

Postal Code

8.

(632) 8888-3000

Issuer's telephone number, including area code

9.

Not applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

No. of Shares Outstanding

Amount

Common Shares

13,277,470,000

Php13,277,470,000.00

Preferred Shares

960

960.00

TOTAL

13,277,470,960

Php13,277,470,960.00

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein: Item 9

- 2 -

Item 9. Other Events

In compliance with the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), we hereby report the following DMC shares bought/sold by DFC Holdings, Inc., a substantial shareholder of the Corporation:

Transaction Type

Date

No. of Shares

Price (Php)

Amount (Php)

Bought (direct)

October 20, 2021

10,875,000

8.7200

94,830,000.00

Bought (direct)

October 20, 2021

18,125,000

8.7500

158,593,750.00

Total

29,000,000

253,423,750.00

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Issuer

Executive Vice President & Chief Finance Officer

October 21, 2021

- 3 -

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 84 751 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
Net income 2021 11 659 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2021 38 964 M 768 M 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 117 B 2 293 M 2 299 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DMCI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,78 PHP
Average target price 4,75 PHP
Spread / Average Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isidro Almeda Consunji President & Director
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Honorio O. Reyes-Lao Independent Director
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Lead Independent Director
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.55.12%2 293
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.11%649 281
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.21%155 008
SIEMENS AG18.75%128 823
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.39%113 217
3M COMPANY4.19%105 382