DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer
06/29/2021 | 01:14am EDT
- 1 -
1. June 29, 2021
2. SEC Identification Number AS095-002283
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376
4. DMCI Holdings, Inc.
5.
Item 9. Other Events
In compliance with the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), we hereby report the following DMC shares bought/sold by Isidro A. Consunji, Director, Chairman and President of the Corporation:
Transaction Type
Date
No. of Shares
Ave.
Price/Share
Amount) (Php
(Php)
Bought (Indirect)*
June 28, 2021
250,000
6.2037
1,550,925.00
Total
250,000
1,550,925.00
*controlling shareholder of a corporation
