DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of March 31 2021
4/5/2021
Public Ownership Report
CR01792-2021
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC
PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report
Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership
Report Type
Monthly
Quarterly
Others
Computation of Public Ownership
Number of Issued and
Outstanding 13,277,470,000
Common Shares
Less: Number of
Treasury
0
Common Shares, if any
Number of Outstanding
13,277,470,000
Common Shares
Less :
A. Directors
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI
65,000
151,878,222
151,943,222
1.14
CESAR A. BUENAVENTURA
900,000
5,700,000
6,600,000
0.05
JORGE A. CONSUNJI
5,000
34,346,392
34,351,392
0.26
HERBERT M. CONSUNJI
23,000
0
23,000
0
MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL
3,315,000
107,039,733
110,354,733
0.83
MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN
5,500
139,598,825
139,604,325
1.05
LUZ CONSUELO A. CONSUNJI
101,000
32,917,142
33,018,142
0.25
HONORIO O. REYES-LAO
185,000
0
185,000
0
ANTONIO JOSE U. PERIQUET
125,000
3,251,850
3,376,850
0.03
4,724,500
474,732,164
479,456,664
3.61
4/5/2021
Public Ownership Report
B. Officers
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect
% to Total Outstanding
shares
Shares
ATTY. NOEL A. LAMAN
100,000
0
100,000
0
ATTY. MA. PILAR P. GUTIERREZ
0
0
0
0
CHERUBIM O. MOJICA
0
0
0
0
ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI (same as above)
0
0
0
0
HERBERT M. CONSUNJI (same as above)
0
0
0
0
MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL (same as above)
0
0
0
0
MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN (same as
0
0
0
0
above)
100,000
0
100,000
0
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
DACON CORP.
6,637,407,015
782,275
6,638,189,290
50
DFC HOLDINGS, INC.
2,445,552,010
0
2,445,552,010
18.42
9,082,959,025
782,275
9,083,741,300
68.42
D. Affiliates
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
E. Government
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
F. Banks
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
G. Employees
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect
% to Total Outstanding
shares
Shares
DMCI MULTI-EMPLOYER RETIREMENT
112,900,000
0
112,900,000
0.85
PLAN
112,900,000
0
112,900,000
0.85
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
I. Others
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of Listed
13,277,470,000
Common Shares
4/5/2021
Public Ownership Report
Total Number of
9,676,197,964
Non-Public Shares
Total Number of Shares
3,601,272,036
Owned
by the Public
Public Ownership
27.12
Percentage
Other Relevant Information
NONE
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Herbert Consunji
Designation
Executive Vice President & Chief Finance Officer
Sales 2021
79 659 M
1 642 M
1 642 M
Net income 2021
10 185 M
210 M
210 M
Net Debt 2021
19 043 M
393 M
393 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,22x
Yield 2021
5,48%
Capitalization
73 690 M
1 516 M
1 519 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
EV / Sales 2022
0,99x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
27,9%
Chart DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Technical analysis trends DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
5,33 PHP
Last Close Price
5,55 PHP
Spread / Highest target
17,1%
Spread / Average Target
-4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target
-40,5%
