DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.

(DMC)
DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of March 31 2021

04/04/2021 | 11:36pm EDT
Public Ownership Report

The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report

Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Others

Report Date

Mar 31, 2021

Computation of Public Ownership

Number of Issued and

Outstanding13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Less: Number of

Treasury0

Common Shares, if any

Number of Outstanding 13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Less :

A. Directors

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI

65,000

151,878,222

151,943,222

1.14

CESAR A. BUENAVENTURA

900,000

5,700,000

6,600,000

0.05

JORGE A. CONSUNJI

5,000

34,346,392

34,351,392

0.26

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

23,000

0

23,000

0

MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL

3,315,000

107,039,733

110,354,733

0.83

MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN

5,500

139,598,825

139,604,325

1.05

LUZ CONSUELO A. CONSUNJI

101,000

32,917,142

33,018,142

0.25

HONORIO O. REYES-LAO

185,000

0

185,000

0

ANTONIO JOSE U. PERIQUET

125,000

3,251,850

3,376,850

0.03

4,724,500

474,732,164

479,456,664

3.61

B. Officers

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect

% to Total Outstanding

shares

Shares

ATTY. NOEL A. LAMAN

100,000

0

100,000

0

ATTY. MA. PILAR P. GUTIERREZ

0

0

0

0

CHERUBIM O. MOJICA

0

0

0

0

ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI (same as above)

0

0

0

0

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI (same as above)

0

0

0

0

MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL (same as above)

0

0

0

0

MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN (same as

0

0

0

0

above)

100,000

0

100,000

0

C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

DACON CORP.

6,637,407,015

782,275

6,638,189,290

50

DFC HOLDINGS, INC.

2,445,552,010

0

2,445,552,010

18.42

9,082,959,025

782,275

9,083,741,300

68.42

D. Affiliates

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

E. Government

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

F. Banks

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

G. Employees

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect

% to Total Outstanding

shares

Shares

DMCI MULTI-EMPLOYER RETIREMENT

112,900,000

0

112,900,000

0.85

PLAN

112,900,000

0

112,900,000

0.85

H. Lock-Up Shares

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

I. Others

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number of Listed

13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Total Number of

9,676,197,964

Non-Public Shares

Total Number of Shares

3,601,272,036

Owned

by the Public

Public Ownership

27.12

Percentage

Other Relevant Information

NONE

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Herbert Consunji

Designation

Executive Vice President & Chief Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 03:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
