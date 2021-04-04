DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of March 2021
COVER SHEET
A S O 9 5 0 0 2 2 8 3
SEC Registration Number
D M C I H O L D I N G S , I N C .
(Company's Full Name)
3
R
D
F
L
R
.
D
A
C
O
N
B
L
D
G
.
2
2
8
1
P
A
S
O
N
G
T
A
M
O
E
X
T
.
M
A
K
A
T
I
C
I
T
Y
(Business Address: No., Street City / Town / Province)
HERBERT M. CONSUNJI
8888-3000
Contact Person
Company Telephone Number
(Third Tuesday of May)
1
2
3
1
SEC Form 17-C
0
5
1
8
Redemption of Preferred Shares
Month
Day
FORM TYPE
Month
Day
Fiscal Year
Annual Meeting
N.A.
Secondary License Type, If Applicable
C
F
D
Dept
Requiring this Doc
Amended Articles Number / Section
Total Amount of Borrowings
Total No. of Stockholders
Domestic
Foreign
To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned
File
Number
LCU
Document ID
Cashier
S T A M P S
Remarks: Please use BLACK ink for scanning purposes
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1.
April 5, 2021
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
2. SEC Identification Number
AS095-002283
3. BIR Tax Identification No.
004-703-376
4.
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
5.
Philippines
6.
(SEC Use Only)
Province, country or other jurisdiction of
Industry Classification Code:
incorporation
7.
3/F Dacon Building, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
1231
Address of principal office
Postal Code
8.
(632) 8888-3000
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
9.
Not applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
No. of Shares Outstanding
Amount
Common Shares
13,277,470,000
Php13,277,470,000.00
Preferred Shares
960
960.00
TOTAL
13,277,470,960
Php13,277,470,960.00
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein:
Item 9
Item 9. Other Events
Of the total preferred shares issued, below is the remaining balance after taking into account the following:
2,400,000 Total number of preferred shares issued by the Company (596,895) Shares held as of April 5, 2002
(1,153,854) Shares redeemed for the period of April 9-December 31, 2002 (145,391) Shares acquired by a subsidiary
(72,170) Shares redeemed for the year 2003
(249,550) Shares redeemed for the year 2004
(164,650) Shares redeemed for the year 2005
( 13,010) Shares redeemed for the year 2006
Shares redeemed for the year 2007
Shares redeemed for the year 2008
Shares redeemed for the year 2009 - 2010
Shares redeemed for the year 2011
Shares redeemed for the year 2012 - 2017
(2,820) Shares redeemed for the year 2018
Shares redeemed for the year 2019
Shares redeemed for the year 2020
Shares redeemed for the month of January 2021
Shares redeemed for the month of February 2021
Shares redeemed for the month of March 2021
960 Total number of outstanding preferred shares
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
Issuer
April 5, 2021
Disclaimer
DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 03:35:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2021
79 659 M
1 642 M
1 642 M
Net income 2021
10 185 M
210 M
210 M
Net Debt 2021
19 043 M
393 M
393 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,22x
Yield 2021
5,48%
Capitalization
73 690 M
1 516 M
1 519 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
EV / Sales 2022
0,99x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
27,9%
Chart DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
5,33 PHP
Last Close Price
5,55 PHP
Spread / Highest target
17,1%
Spread / Average Target
-4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target
-40,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.