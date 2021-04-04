Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  DMCI Holdings, Inc.    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.

(DMC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of March 2021

04/04/2021 | 11:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COVER SHEET

A S O 9 5 0 0 2 2 8 3

SEC Registration Number

D M C I H O L D I N G S , I N C .

(Company's Full Name)

3

R

D

F

L

R

.

D

A

C

O

N

B

L

D

G

.

2

2

8

1

P

A

S

O

N

G

T

A

M

O

E

X

T

.

M

A

K

A

T

I

C

I

T

Y

(Business Address: No., Street City / Town / Province)

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

8888-3000

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

(Third Tuesday of May)

1

2

3

1

SEC Form 17-C

0

5

1

8

Redemption of Preferred Shares

Month

Day

FORM TYPE

Month

Day

Fiscal Year

Annual Meeting

N.A.

Secondary License Type, If Applicable

C

F

D

Dept

Requiring this Doc

Amended Articles Number / Section

Total Amount of Borrowings

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

File

Number

LCU

Document ID

Cashier

S T A M P S

Remarks: Please use BLACK ink for scanning purposes

- 1 -

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

1. April 5, 2021

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

2. SEC Identification Number AS095-002283

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376

4. DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

5.

Philippines

6.

(SEC Use Only)

Province, country or other jurisdiction of

Industry Classification Code:

incorporation

7.

3/F Dacon Building, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City

1231

Address of principal office

Postal Code

8.

(632) 8888-3000

Issuer's telephone number, including area code

9.

Not applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

No. of Shares Outstanding

Amount

Common Shares

13,277,470,000

Php13,277,470,000.00

Preferred Shares

960

960.00

TOTAL

13,277,470,960

Php13,277,470,960.00

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein: Item 9

- 2 -

Item 9. Other Events

Of the total preferred shares issued, below is the remaining balance after taking into account the following:

2,400,000 Total number of preferred shares issued by the Company (596,895) Shares held as of April 5, 2002

(1,153,854) Shares redeemed for the period of April 9-December 31, 2002 (145,391) Shares acquired by a subsidiary

(72,170) Shares redeemed for the year 2003

(249,550) Shares redeemed for the year 2004

(164,650) Shares redeemed for the year 2005

( 13,010) Shares redeemed for the year 2006

  1. Shares redeemed for the year 2007
  1. Shares redeemed for the year 2008
  1. Shares redeemed for the year 2009 - 2010
  1. Shares redeemed for the year 2011
  1. Shares redeemed for the year 2012 - 2017
    (2,820) Shares redeemed for the year 2018
  1. Shares redeemed for the year 2019
  1. Shares redeemed for the year 2020
  1. Shares redeemed for the month of January 2021
  1. Shares redeemed for the month of February 2021
  1. Shares redeemed for the month of March 2021

960 Total number of outstanding preferred shares

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Issuer

April 5, 2021

- 3 -

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 03:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
04/04DMCI  : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of March 2021
PU
04/04DMCI  : Public Ownership Report as of March 31 2021
PU
03/30PRESS RELEASE : Berong Nickel extends winning streak with prestigious environmen..
PU
03/29DMCI  : Advisory to Stockholders on Guidelines to the Distribution of Cash Divid..
PU
03/28DMCI  : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
03/28PRESS RELEASE : DMCI Holdings declares P6.4B dividends
PU
03/25DMCI  : Preliminary Information Statement
PU
03/25DMCI  : Amended Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
PU
03/24DMCI  : DMC Share Transactions by a Director
PU
03/18PRESS RELEASE : DMCI builds largest water reclamation facility in PH
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 79 659 M 1 642 M 1 642 M
Net income 2021 10 185 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2021 19 043 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 5,48%
Capitalization 73 690 M 1 516 M 1 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DMCI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,33 PHP
Last Close Price 5,55 PHP
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Isidro Almeda Consunji President & Director
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Honorio O. Reyes-Lao Independent Director
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Lead Independent Director
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.-1.94%1 516
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.12.23%594 448
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.93%150 785
SIEMENS AG19.81%132 277
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.96%116 660
3M COMPANY10.25%111 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ