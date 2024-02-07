MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc is in talks to acquire a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal will be more than the current 21 billion pesos ($374.93 million) market capitalisation of Cemex Holdings Philippines, one source said, while a banking source said it could reach as much as about 40 billion pesos ($714.16 million).

The sources did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media, and due to sensitivity of the deal. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)