    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS, INC.

(DMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
11.44 PHP   +1.24%
PU
Press Release: DMCI Holdings FY earnings rally to record high; up 69% to P31.1B

03/07/2023
This is to inform the investing public of the following press release:

DMCI Holdings FY earnings rally to record high;

up 69% to P31.1B

Diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. saw its full-year consolidated net income rally from P18.4 billion to P31.1 billion, a 69-percent upsurge and all-time high for the company.

Higher contributions from all its subsidiaries accounted for the record results.

"2022 was a very good year for us. Bullish commodity and electricity markets brought a significant boost to our businesses," said DMCI Holdings chairman and president Isidro A. Consunji.

"We expect these markets to soften this year, so our strategy is centered around increasing volumes and optimizing cost management to maintain healthy margins," he added.

For 2022, consolidated revenues climbed by 32 percent from P108.3 billion to P142.6 billion largely the result of higher coal and electricity prices.

Excluding a 2021 non-recurring gain of P1.0 billion mainly from the remeasurement of deferred tax liabilities as a result of the CREATE law and a 2022 non-recurring loss of P93 million mostly from the asset write-down of two gas turbines under Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corporation, consolidated core net income accelerated by 80 percent from P17.4 billion to P31.2 billion, another record high for the company.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter alone, DMCI Holdings posted a consolidated net income of P3.5 billion, down 30 percent year-on-year from P4.9 as growth in operating expenses outstripped revenues. Consolidated core earnings likewise dropped 30 percent from P5.1 billion to P3.6 billion.

The declines were due to the combined effect of higher stripping costs and fuel expenses, as well as income tax expense, coupled with fewer real estate accounts that qualified for revenue recognition and appreciation of the peso against the dollar late last year.

Full-Year Contribution Breakdown

Contribution from Semirara Mining and Power Corporation more than doubled (145%) from P9.2 billion to P22.7 billion on all-time high domestic coal shipments, higher spot electricity sales and elevated market prices.

DMCI Homes contributed P4.5 billion in core earnings, a 2- percent uptick from P4.4 billion because of better selling prices and higher other income from forfeitures.

Despite a 4-percent increase in revenues, Maynilad net income contribution declined by 6 percent from P1.5 billion to P1.4 billion as a result of higher costs for light and power, repairs and maintenance, and chemicals.

DMCI Mining contribution improved by 7 percent from P1.2 billion to P1.3 billion amid a 25-percent drop in shipments due to a 15-percent jump in average selling price.

DMCI Power delivered a 28-percent growth in contribution from P580 million to P742 million on higher electricity sales and average selling price.

D.M. Consunji, Inc. contributed P587 million, a 55-percent rebound from P378 million following the completion of building and infrastructure projects.

###

- 3 -

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

Issuer

March 6, 2023

- 4 -

