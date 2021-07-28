DMG Adds New Hosting Client with 2,000 S19 Pro Antminers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX ) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded, vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that it has been engaged by a new client to host 2,000 Bitcoin miners. All miners are expected to arrive at DMG’s 85 megawatt (MW) Christina Lake, BC Data Centre this week. DMG plans to install all 2,000 miners in the coming weeks, managed by DMG’s Blockseer Mine Management software once deployed.



This shipment consists of S19 Pro miners, which operate at 110 TH/s consuming 3,250 watts of clean (hydroelectric) energy, adding an additional 220 PH/s to DMG's overall operating hashrate under management. The Antminer S19 Pro Series is the latest generation of ASIC miners designed with advanced technology, improving operations and ensuring long-term operations for future mining.

DMG’s CEO Sheldon Bennett commented, “This hosting agreement, in combination with DMG’s recent purchase of 2,450 Bitcoin ASIC miners from this hosting client, is essential to executing DMG’s Core Infrastructure strategy. DMG is continuing to develop its relationships with long-term hosting clients through not only hosting equipment, but also looking for ways to work together on larger future DMG growth projects to conserve our capital and decrease deployment time by having ready clients able to deploy capital quickly on our projects.”

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally (ESG) friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the expectations of the relationships with hosting customers and the benefits therefrom, the installation of these 2,000 Bitcoin miners, the development of its Core strategy, the ability to enter the market sooner than anticipated with certain products and services, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the Common Shares, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoins; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoins; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.SEDAR.com including the annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2020, filed on January 28, 2021.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoins from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



