DMG Blockchain Solutions Provides Year in Review, December Mining Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces December 2022 preliminary mining results: DMG mined 104.6 bitcoin with 0.91 EH/s realized hashrate. DMG’s bitcoin balance as of December 31, 2022 was 454 bitcoin.



Year in Review

For DMG, calendar 2022 was an important year, as the Company transitioned towards becoming a full-fledged self-miner and is now much better positioned for the long-term.

Core Strategy

DMG nearly reached its bitcoin mining computational capacity goal of 1 EH/s at the end of calendar 2022. While we entered our 2022 financial year at about 15 PH/s, we exited at about 700 PH/s and nearly reached 1 EH/s at the end of the calendar year, as we have received almost all our miner deliveries from Bitmain. We have yet to receive our final 42 PH/s delivery of S19 XPs, and we plan to purchase additional miners using accumulated credits from Bitmain. We plan to provide more details about our additional purchases in the near future.

To accommodate space for these new miners, as our Christina Lake mine building is full, we are setting up containerized mining on the property next to our substation, which will require very modest amounts of capital for interconnection of our previously purchased transformers to our existing distribution line as well as for the purchase of mining containers.

As an update on our longer-term mining goals, we still plan to implement immersion cooling, from which we expect to achieve up to a 40% hashrate increase. However, our time frame for deployment will likely extend beyond our prior guidance for mid-calendar 2023. This is for two reasons: first, we are slowing our rate of spending given the current environment; and second, we will be performing more extensive testing before we commit to large scale conversion of our facility. This is because we have observed suboptimal performance from other miners that have rushed into immersion. Our objective is to lower our capital cost per hash implementing immersion by optimizing tradeoffs among overclocking gains, available electrical infrastructure, and operational efficiency in a variety of ambient conditions. In addition, we have deferred our goal for 2 EH/s of self-mining capacity to a time beyond the end of calendar 2023 given current market conditions.

Based on our expectation of slow or no bitcoin network hashrate growth in coming months, assuming bitcoin pricing remains around current levels, we may still be able to grow our hashrate faster than the bitcoin network over the next 12 months with very limited and highly targeted capital investments. Unlike other miners that have taken on extensive debt and are restructuring, DMG has only added $1M of debt. The Company may consider raising modest amounts of additional debt, which would be focused solely on accelerating the deployment of our immersion cooling infrastructure. We believe immersion will become essential for bitcoin mining as the industry evolves.

Core+ Strategy

In our Core+ software, we have slowed our development pace due to market conditions. Our key objectives for Core+ going forward will be to: 1) grow our Terra Pool hashrate with a longer-term goal of reaching 10% network share; 2) create a carbon neutral BTC marketplace; and 3) actively transact bitcoin in a carbon neutral manner through Terra Pool using our Petra technology. We remain committed to these goals, as we believe achieving them will enable us to grow our Core+ revenue to be significantly larger in the long-term.

We also plan to make our first Petra main-net bitcoin transaction soon. Petra enables financial institutions to transact bitcoin using carbon neutral energy sources, while DMG’s Walletscore technology ensures they are not commingling their bitcoin with transactions using wallets that have been blacklisted by the US Department of Treasury’s OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control). We believe the Bosonic Exchange could become a platform for transacting bitcoin using Petra technology and are in discussions with Bosonic to integrate.

We expect more regulation and oversight in North America post-FTX. Assuming miners are not incorrectly classified as money services businesses or forced to perform know-your-customer checks on broadcasted transactions, we believe DMG should be a net beneficiary from increased regulation.

Board of Directors

This year, we built a new independent board, as Steven Eliscu moved into a management role from his initial Board seat. We also added three new directors, John Place, who brings a wealth of legal and public sector experience, Kelly Allin, who comes with an accounting and audit background and J.D. Abouchar, an entrepreneur and investor with a keen understanding as to how the right management team and strategy can deliver returns to shareholders. We are happy to have such a spectrum of experience being brought to bear as we weather the current environment.

DMG 5-Year Public Company Anniversary

Finally, we would like to thank the employees of DMG for their hard work, as it will be our five-year public company anniversary on Feb 10. It is because of their hard work that we have built a company that is well positioned for the future. In the near term, we will stay focused on building up our foundation of bitcoin mining along with our software, which we continue to believe offers great long-term potential.

Grant of Stock Options

DMG also announces it has granted 200,000 stock options (“Options”) to a Company director. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.17 per share and will vest as to 25% on each of the six-, 12-, 18-, and 24-month anniversaries of the grant date.

About Terra Pool

Terra Pool (terrapool.io) is a cryptocurrency mining platform operated by DMG’s Blockseer software company. Terra Pool is the world's first Bitcoin mining pool focused on clean energy. The purpose of this initiative is to accelerate the shift from conventional power to clean energy and reduce the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. Terra Pool aggregates the computing power of individual miners and then shares the received rewards and transaction fees proportionally among them so that miners are rewarded more consistently.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sheldon Bennett, CEO and Director

