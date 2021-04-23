DGAP-Adhoc : DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH 23-Apr-2021 / 13:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc announcement according to article 17 MAR of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Bielefeld (ISIN DE0005878003) Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH Bielefeld // DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT has learned today that the third party expert Wolf Achim Tönnes, who was appointed by the Regional Court of Dortmund in the course of the ongoing appraisal proceedings, has submitted his expert opinion. This confirms the adequacy of the cash compensation of EUR 37.35 per share, which was determined in the course of the domination and profit transfer agreement concluded between DMG MORI GmbH and DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT in 2016. However, the compensation payment - determined on the basis of the expert opinion of the auditing company PKF and the audit report of the court-appointed contract auditor Ebner Stolz - should have been set higher according to the court expert. The third-party expert considers an amount of EUR 1.44 gross per share (net after deduction of corporation tax and solidarity surcharge: EUR 1.25) to be adequate instead of the compensation of EUR 1.17 gross per share (net after deduction of corporation tax and solidarity surcharge: EUR 1.03) set out in the domination and profit transfer agreement. DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT is not a party to the judicial appraisal proceedings. DMG MORI GmbH, which is the defendant in the appraisal proceedings, has informed DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT that it remains convinced of the adequacy of the compensation payment determined in the domination and profit transfer agreement. It will submit a corresponding statement to the court. It remains to be seen what the final outcome of the Dortmund Regional Court will be. DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT The Executive Board Contact for questions: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ppa. Tanja Figge Head of Investor Relations & Financial Communications // Head of Central Communication Projects Tel.: +49 5205 74 3001 // tanja.figge@dmgmori.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Gildemeisterstraße 60 33689 Bielefeld Germany Phone: +49 (0)5205 74 30-01 Fax: +49 (0)5205 74 30-81 E-mail: info@dmgmori.com Internet: www.dmgmori.com ISIN: DE0005878003 WKN: 587800 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1187996 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

