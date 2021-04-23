DGAP-Adhoc : DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH
Bielefeld // DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT has learned today that the third party expert
Wolf Achim Tönnes, who was appointed by the Regional Court of Dortmund in the course of the ongoing appraisal
proceedings, has submitted his expert opinion. This confirms the adequacy of the cash compensation of EUR 37.35 per
share, which was determined in the course of the domination and profit transfer agreement concluded between DMG MORI
GmbH and DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT in 2016.
However, the compensation payment - determined on the basis of the expert opinion of the auditing company PKF and the
audit report of the court-appointed contract auditor Ebner Stolz - should have been set higher according to the court
expert. The third-party expert considers an amount of EUR 1.44 gross per share (net after deduction of corporation tax
and solidarity surcharge: EUR 1.25) to be adequate instead of the compensation of EUR 1.17 gross per share (net after
deduction of corporation tax and solidarity surcharge: EUR 1.03) set out in the domination and profit transfer agreement.
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT is not a party to the judicial appraisal proceedings.
DMG MORI GmbH, which is the defendant in the appraisal proceedings, has informed DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT that it
remains convinced of the adequacy of the compensation payment determined in the domination and profit transfer
agreement. It will submit a corresponding statement to the court. It remains to be seen what the final outcome of the
Dortmund Regional Court will be.
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
The Executive Board
