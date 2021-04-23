Log in
    GIL   DE0005878003

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(GIL)
DGAP-Adhoc : DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH

04/23/2021 | 07:54am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with 
DMG MORI GmbH 
23-Apr-2021 / 13:52 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc announcement according to article 17 MAR 
of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 
Bielefeld 
(ISIN DE0005878003) 
Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH 
Bielefeld // DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT has learned today that the third party expert 
Wolf Achim Tönnes, who was appointed by the Regional Court of Dortmund in the course of the ongoing appraisal 
proceedings, has submitted his expert opinion. This confirms the adequacy of the cash compensation of EUR 37.35 per 
share, which was determined in the course of the domination and profit transfer agreement concluded between DMG MORI 
GmbH and DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT in 2016. 
However, the compensation payment - determined on the basis of the expert opinion of the auditing company PKF and the 
audit report of the court-appointed contract auditor Ebner Stolz - should have been set higher according to the court 
expert. The third-party expert considers an amount of EUR 1.44 gross per share (net after deduction of corporation tax 
and solidarity surcharge: EUR 1.25) to be adequate instead of the compensation of EUR 1.17 gross per share (net after 
deduction of corporation tax and solidarity surcharge: EUR 1.03) set out in the domination and profit transfer agreement. 
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT is not a party to the judicial appraisal proceedings. 
DMG MORI GmbH, which is the defendant in the appraisal proceedings, has informed DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT that it 
remains convinced of the adequacy of the compensation payment determined in the domination and profit transfer 
agreement. It will submit a corresponding statement to the court. It remains to be seen what the final outcome of the 
Dortmund Regional Court will be. 
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 
The Executive Board 
Contact for questions: 
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 
ppa. Tanja Figge 
Head of Investor Relations & Financial Communications // Head of Central Communication Projects 
Tel.: +49 5205 74 3001 // tanja.figge@dmgmori.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 
              Gildemeisterstraße 60 
              33689 Bielefeld 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)5205 74 30-01 
Fax:          +49 (0)5205 74 30-81 
E-mail:       info@dmgmori.com 
Internet:     www.dmgmori.com 
ISIN:         DE0005878003 
WKN:          587800 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1187996 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187996 23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187996&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 07:53 ET (11:53 GMT)

