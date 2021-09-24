DMG MORI :  MORI and Schaeffler intensify partnership

Bielefeld/Pfronten. Quantum leap in parts manufacturing through digitization: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT and Schaeffler AG are once again deepening their long-standing business relationship. At the DMG MORI Partner Summit 2021 in Pfronten, DMG MORI received a forward-looking software development order from Schaeffler. Both companies signed a contract for the digitization of tool manufacturing. Together, DMG MORI and Schaeffler want to develop and implement worldwide at Schaeffler a completely new, dynamically integrated manufacturing system.

As a globally active automotive and industrial supplier with a wide range of industrial applications, Schaeffler has already been a significant technology partner of DMG MORI since 2014. Together with up2parts and ISTOS, DMG MORI is developing a fully integrated system for cost-efficient, sustainable manufacturing for Schaeffler in the first step. The basis for this is an AI-based work plan creation, automatically generated work preparation and reconfigurable workflows. The aim of the new collaboration at development level is, for example, to significantly shorten quotation time by up to 80% through optimized processes and systems.

Andreas Schick, COO Production, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing at Schaeffler AG: "I am convinced that our development project will benefit not only both companies, but first of all customers and users. Together, we want to create completely new, digital solutions and redefine the future of the industry."

Christian Thönes, Chairman of the Executive Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: "Our cooperation is the perfect fit. With Schaeffler as an important strategic partner, we are setting new standards in the digitization of tool manufacturing. 3D CAD data are the basis for highly automated, digitized processes and thus sustainable manufacturing."

