Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIL   DE0005878003

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(GIL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 09:33:15 am
41.83 EUR   +0.54%
09:44aDMG MORI : condemns war in Ukraine
PU
03/11German engineering firms nearly halve production outlook on Ukraine crisis
RE
2021DMG MORI :  MORI with stable growth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMG MORI : condemns war in Ukraine

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bielefeld. At today's meeting of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT strongly condemned the Russian government's war against Ukraine. As a reaction all business activities in Russia have been suspended. Already at the end of February, DMG MORI has stopped all sales and service activities in Russia as well as the production in Ulyanovsk. This also includes all deliveries of machines, spare parts, components and services to Russia.

A total of around 200 employees from the modern manufacturing and assembly plant in Ulyanovsk as well as from the three sales and service companies in Moscow, Ulyanovsk and Yekaterinburg are affected. DMG MORI has no employees in Ukraine.

As Global One Company, DMG MORI has donated to the people in Ukraine and to refugees. We are supporting non-profit organizations with a targeted aid package in this humanitarian emergency.

Our thoughts are with the people in Ukraine as well as with our Russian employees and our customers. We wish for peace and a quick ending of this war.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
The Executive Board

Disclaimer

DMG Mori AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:44aDMG MORI : condemns war in Ukraine
PU
03/11German engineering firms nearly halve production outlook on Ukraine crisis
RE
2021DMG MORI :  MORI with stable growth
PU
2021DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021DMG MORI :  MORI and Schaeffler intensify partnership
PU
2021Schaeffler AG Develops Solution for Digitalization of Tool Manufacturing with DMG MORI ..
CI
2021DMG MORI :  MORI honors TOP suppliers and partners
PU
2021DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT(XTRA : GIL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021DMG MORI :  MORI honors young talents in Pfronten
PU
2021DMG MORI : Strategic fit from DMG MORI more suitable than ever
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 845 M 2 020 M 2 020 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net cash 2020 72,6 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 279 M 3 590 M 3 590 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 693
Free-Float -
Chart DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Thönes Chairman-Executive Board
Masahiko Mori Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Hocker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Krainhöfner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Berend Denkena Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-1.30%3 590
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.38%59 227
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.82%34 815
FANUC CORPORATION-20.59%31 709
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-17.20%30 117
SANDVIK AB-17.66%26 862