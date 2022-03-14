DMG MORI : condemns war in Ukraine

Bielefeld. At today's meeting of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT strongly condemned the Russian government's war against Ukraine. As a reaction all business activities in Russia have been suspended. Already at the end of February, DMG MORI has stopped all sales and service activities in Russia as well as the production in Ulyanovsk. This also includes all deliveries of machines, spare parts, components and services to Russia.

A total of around 200 employees from the modern manufacturing and assembly plant in Ulyanovsk as well as from the three sales and service companies in Moscow, Ulyanovsk and Yekaterinburg are affected. DMG MORI has no employees in Ukraine.

As Global One Company, DMG MORI has donated to the people in Ukraine and to refugees. We are supporting non-profit organizations with a targeted aid package in this humanitarian emergency.

Our thoughts are with the people in Ukraine as well as with our Russian employees and our customers. We wish for peace and a quick ending of this war.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

The Executive Board

