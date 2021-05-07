Log in
    GIL   DE0005878003

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(GIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMG MORI : Presentation 119th Annual General Meeting (PDF-Download 23.4 MB)

05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
Disclaimer

DMG Mori AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 845 M 2 228 M 2 228 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net cash 2020 72,6 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 306 M 3 986 M 3 993 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 672
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Thönes Chairman-Executive Board
Masahiko Mori Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Hocker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Krainhöfner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Berend Denkena Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.07%3 986
ATLAS COPCO AB23.91%71 902
FANUC CORPORATION-0.73%46 062
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.89%40 799
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.21.75%35 109
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED32.82%34 659