DMG MORI : Press Pictures (PDF-Download 1.6 MB)

    GIL   DE0005878003

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(GIL)
05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT

05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
Strategy works: Chairman of the Executive Board Christian Thönes (center) with Executive Board colleagues Björn Biermann (right) and Michael Horn give shareholders an overview of the financial year 2020 and the good start to the first quarter of 2021 at the virtual 119th Annual General Meeting of

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT.

Sub & All-Ininstead of investments and purchase: With the subscription business model PAYZR customers from DMG MORI can accelerate innovation cycles and circumvent investment costs at the same time. They receive planning security and price transparency.

In China - for China: DMG MORI invests around € 75 million in a 35,000 m², highly automated and consistently digitized production plant for 5-axis milling machines in Pinghu. The new site near Shanghai covers a total area of 70,000 m².

Focus on quality: Izabela Spizak, Managing Director at FAMOT in Pleszew (Poland), focuses on customer benefits and customer satisfaction in every process. DMG MORI is committed to its "First Quality" strategy along the entire value chain.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 845 M 2 228 M 2 228 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net cash 2020 72,6 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 306 M 3 986 M 3 993 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 672
Free-Float 24,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Thönes Chairman-Executive Board
Masahiko Mori Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Hocker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Krainhöfner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Berend Denkena Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.07%3 986
ATLAS COPCO AB23.91%71 902
FANUC CORPORATION-0.73%46 062
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.89%40 799
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.21.75%35 109
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED32.82%34 659