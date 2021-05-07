DMG MORI : Press Pictures (PDF-Download 1.6 MB)

Strategy works: Chairman of the Executive Board Christian Thönes (center) with Executive Board colleagues Björn Biermann (right) and Michael Horn give shareholders an overview of the financial year 2020 and the good start to the first quarter of 2021 at the virtual 119th Annual General Meeting of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT.

Sub & All-Ininstead of investments and purchase: With the subscription business model PAYZR customers from DMG MORI can accelerate innovation cycles and circumvent investment costs at the same time. They receive planning security and price transparency.

In China - for China: DMG MORI invests around € 75 million in a 35,000 m², highly automated and consistently digitized production plant for 5-axis milling machines in Pinghu. The new site near Shanghai covers a total area of 70,000 m².

Focus on quality: Izabela Spizak, Managing Director at FAMOT in Pleszew (Poland), focuses on customer benefits and customer satisfaction in every process. DMG MORI is committed to its "First Quality" strategy along the entire value chain.