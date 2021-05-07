DMG MORI : Speech & Presentation 119th Annual General Meeting (PDF-Download 3.5 MB)

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am very pleased that you are participating in the virtual 119th Annual General Meeting of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT. Last year we had hoped to be able to meet in person this year. However, under the given circumstances, it is right to hold the AGM virtually once again. Health and safety have absolute priority.

But now, first of all: welcome - also on behalf of my colleagues on the Executive Board. Today, we are concentrating on what is possible and what matters. What drives us. Today we can proudly say: Our strategic fit of automation, digitization and sustainability is more suitable than ever and fits perfectly into the "Next Normal"! Our strategy is paying off. Especially under extremely difficult conditions, we can see how resilient and powerful DMG MORI is.

We look back on a challenging year 2020. The world has changed rapidly within a very short time. It is clear: Corona was and is a catalyst - the pandemic has released unimagined forces. Many things had to be rethought completely, made more digital and, above all, faster within the shortest time. At DMG MORI, the pandemic has confirmed and accelerated our strategic direction in particular.

119th Annual General Meeting // Speech of the Chairman of the Executive Board Christian Thönes