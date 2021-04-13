Log in
DMG MORI CO., LTD.

(6141)
  Report
DMG MORI : is expanding production capacities at Tianjin, China - New factory to be built on premises

04/13/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
New Factory - Details
(1) Location:
(2) Ground size:
(3) Building size:
(4) Operation start:
(5) Total investment:
(6) Production lineup:

Global Head Quarter: 2-3-23 Shiomi, Koto-ku,

Tokyo, 135-0052, Japan

TEL: +81(0)3-6758-5900

Press Release

April 14, 2021

DMG MORI is expanding production capacities at Tianjin, China - New factory to be built on premises

DMG MORI Co., Ltd. (hereafter 'DMG MORI') will build a new factory on its production grounds at Tianjin, China. The second factory will have the same scope as the first one that was opened in October 2013. The new factory will handle the production and assembly of machine tools, automation systems and important core components.

Due to the global transition towards a carbon-free society, we see an increasing demand for 5-axis, high- speed and high-accuracymill-turn machines in various industries such as for electric vehicles and sustainable energy. Additionally, manufacturing is shifting to high-mixlow-volume production and a rising number of our customers request not only machine tools, but complete turnkey solutions that include diverse automation systems.

Semiconductor, infrastructure and environment related industries in China are thriving and the demand for large machine tools paired with transfer and automation systems is constantly growing. By expanding the production capacities at Tianjin, DMG MORI's experienced engineers will be able to provide Chinese customers with machine tools that fit their needs in short delivery times.

DMG MORI has 14 production sites worldwide - each capturing the unique local demands. Our optimized delivery times, effective transportation methods and fast services will contribute to the improved productivity of our customers.

West Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area, China approx. 90,000 (with current factory included)

approx. 20,000 January 2025 (planned) about JPY 3 bn.

Horizontal machining centers (NHC series), Vertical machining centers (CMX V series), automation systems (LPP, CPP, RPS systems), core components (magazines, tables, APCs).

  1. Production capacity: 1,000 units per year (together with current factory)
  2. Number of employees: 100 (Planned to hire talented students from Chinese universities and

technical colleges)

Concluded.

1

