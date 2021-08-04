DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast and Dividends Forecast for the FY2021

August 5, 2021 To whom it may concern Company DMG MORI CO., LTD. Name Representative Masahiko Mori President and Representative Director (Securities Code: 6141 Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact Hirotake Kobayashi Executive Vice President, Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer (Tel: +81-03-6758-5900)

Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast and Dividends Forecast for the FY2021

DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021 from its

announcement on May 12, 2021, considering recent business performance.

Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for the FY2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (Unit: million yen) Profit Basic earnings Operating attributable to Sales revenues per share profit owners of the (Yen) parent Previously Announced Forecast (A) 345,000 14,000 6,000 31.15 Forecast after revision (B) 365,000 20,000 11,000 71.32 Difference (B) - (A) 20,000 6,000 5,000 Increase Ratio (%) 5.8% 42.9% 83.3% Ref: Results of FY2020 328,283 10,674 1,745 3.40

(Note)

・Exchange rate used for consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021: JPY 106/USD, 127/EUR

・Basic earnings per share is calculated based on the profit which excludes profit attributable to owners of other equity instruments.

Reasons for the Revision

Currently, the demand for machine tools is recovering worldwide and we continue to receive strong orders, mainly for semiconductors and electric vehicles (EV).

Based on the above, we made an upward revision of consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021 from the previous announcement released on May 12, 2021.