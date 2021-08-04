DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast and Dividends Forecast for the FY2021
August 5, 2021
To whom it may concern
Company
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Name
Representative
Masahiko Mori
President and Representative Director
(Securities Code: 6141
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact
Hirotake Kobayashi
Executive Vice President,
Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer
(Tel: +81-03-6758-5900)
Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast and Dividends Forecast for the FY2021
DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021 from its
announcement on May 12, 2021, considering recent business performance.
Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for the FY2021
(January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(Unit: million yen)
Profit
Basic earnings
Operating
attributable to
Sales revenues
per share
profit
owners of the
(Yen)
parent
Previously Announced Forecast (A)
345,000
14,000
6,000
31.15
Forecast after revision (B)
365,000
20,000
11,000
71.32
Difference (B) - (A)
20,000
6,000
5,000
Increase Ratio (%)
5.8%
42.9%
83.3%
Ref: Results of FY2020
328,283
10,674
1,745
3.40
(Note)
・Exchange rate used for consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021: JPY 106/USD, 127/EUR
・Basic earnings per share is calculated based on the profit which excludes profit attributable to owners of other equity instruments.
Reasons for the Revision
Currently, the demand for machine tools is recovering worldwide and we continue to receive strong orders, mainly for semiconductors and electric vehicles (EV).
Based on the above, we made an upward revision of consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021 from the previous announcement released on May 12, 2021.
Revision of Dividends Forecast
(January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(Unit: yen)
Dividends per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Year
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
End
Previously
―
10.00
―
10.00
20.00
Announced Forecast
Forecast after
―
10.00
―
20.00
30.00
Revision
Results of FY2021
―
10.00
Ref: Results of
―
10.00
―
10.00
20.00
FY2020
Reasons for the Revision
We regard returning our profits to our shareholders as one of the most important business matters. Our dividend policy is to pay stable dividends continually.
Considering the above mentioned policy and an upward revision of consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021, the dividends per share changed as shown above.
The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.
Disclaimer
DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:05:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
