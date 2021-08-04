Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DMG Mori Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6141   JP3924800000

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

(6141)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast and Dividends Forecast for the FY2021

08/04/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 5, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Name

Representative

Masahiko Mori

President and Representative Director

(Securities Code: 6141

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact

Hirotake Kobayashi

Executive Vice President,

Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer

(Tel: +81-03-6758-5900)

Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast and Dividends Forecast for the FY2021

DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021 from its

announcement on May 12, 2021, considering recent business performance.

Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for the FY2021

(January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Unit: million yen)

Profit

Basic earnings

Operating

attributable to

Sales revenues

per share

profit

owners of the

(Yen)

parent

Previously Announced Forecast (A)

345,000

14,000

6,000

31.15

Forecast after revision (B)

365,000

20,000

11,000

71.32

Difference (B) - (A)

20,000

6,000

5,000

Increase Ratio (%)

5.8%

42.9%

83.3%

Ref: Results of FY2020

328,283

10,674

1,745

3.40

(Note)

Exchange rate used for consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021: JPY 106/USD, 127/EUR

Basic earnings per share is calculated based on the profit which excludes profit attributable to owners of other equity instruments.

Reasons for the Revision

Currently, the demand for machine tools is recovering worldwide and we continue to receive strong orders, mainly for semiconductors and electric vehicles (EV).

Based on the above, we made an upward revision of consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021 from the previous announcement released on May 12, 2021.

Revision of Dividends Forecast

(January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Unit: yen)

Dividends per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Year

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

End

Previously

10.00

10.00

20.00

Announced Forecast

Forecast after

10.00

20.00

30.00

Revision

Results of FY2021

10.00

Ref: Results of

10.00

10.00

20.00

FY2020

Reasons for the Revision

We regard returning our profits to our shareholders as one of the most important business matters. Our dividend policy is to pay stable dividends continually.

Considering the above mentioned policy and an upward revision of consolidated financial forecast for the FY2021, the dividends per share changed as shown above.

The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DMG MORI CO., LTD.
08/04RESULTS OF IR ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE F : 3.1 mb)
PU
08/04DMG MORI : Consolidated Financial Results Release for the First Half (Jan-Jun) o..
PU
08/04DMG MORI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter o..
PU
08/04DMG MORI : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast and Dividends Forecast..
PU
08/04DMG MORI : FY2021 2nd quarter release
PU
07/16DMG MORI : Notice Concerning Raising of Funds by Fourth Perpetual Subordinated B..
PU
07/16DMG Mori Co., Ltd. to Execute the Optional Redemption on September 2, 2021
CI
07/14DMG MORI : Climate-related disclosure based on TCFD-recommendations
PU
06/30DMG MORI : Announcement Regarding Determination of Terms of Issue of Zero Coupon..
PU
06/30DMG MORI : Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 362 B 3 297 M 3 297 M
Net income 2021 8 337 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
Net Debt 2021 57 491 M 524 M 524 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 215 B 1 965 M 1 962 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 160
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DMG Mori Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 730,00 JPY
Average target price 2 295,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Mori President & Representative Director
Hirotake Kobayashi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Makoto Fujishima Senior MD, Head-Research & Development
Hiroaki Tamai Representative Director, VP, GM-Administration
Tojiro Aoyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DMG MORI CO., LTD.10.26%1 996
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD27.43%5 036
KENNAMETAL INC.-1.24%3 172
BYSTRONIC AG16.73%2 903
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-7.15%2 735
OSG CORPORATION3.60%1 828