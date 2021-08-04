DMG Mori : FY2021 2nd quarter release

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

2-3-23, Shiomi, Kotoku, Tokyo, 135-0052, Japan

Tel.: +81 (0)3-6758-5900

up slightly, and we believe that the worst in the industry seems to be bottoming out.

As for the second quarter (April-June 2021), consolidated orders doubled to JPY117 billion from the same period of last year. By region, orders in Japan increased by 66%, Europe by 3.2 times, Americas by 67%, China by 71% and Asia by 74%. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, i.e. before COVID- 19 that had its unusually negative effects to machine tool demand, consolidated orders saw a good recovery with a 12% growth. By region, Japan was up 1%, EMEA up 25%, Americas up 10%, China up14% and Asia up 5%, respectively. Orders of services and repair parts also went up by 4%.

(Order backlog)

The order backlog for machinery was JPY142 billion at the end of June 2021, up JPY46 billion from JPY96 billion at the end of December 2020 and by JPY18 billion from JPY124 billion at the end of March 2021. We expect orders for machines will continue to exceed sales in the third quarter and beyond, leading to an order backlog of JPY150-160 billion at the end of this year. Most of the order backlog will be translated into sales next fiscal year. Based on the projected sufficient order backlog, we would be able to see a good business performance from the beginning of the next year, unlike the start with the low order backlog of JPY96 billion at the beginning of this year.

(Profit and loss situation)

Sales for the first half of this year was JPY178.2 billion, up 16% from the same period of last year. Although the beginning of this year's term was tough because the order backlog stood at the low level of JPY96 billion, we were able to achieve better than expected sales. This was driven by a favorable order inflow since the beginning of this year as restrictions on the movement of sales and services staff were relaxed, particularly in Europe and North Americas. As a result, we worked through delayed machine installations and customer's final acceptances.

Operating profit for the first half of this year improved to JPY10.2 billion, up by JPY7.8 billion from JPY2.4 billion of the same period of last year. The factors driving this increase were JPY 5.1 billion from increased sales volume, JPY2.5 billion from the weak yen against euro including the revaluation gain of JPY2.2 billion on the foreign currency-denominated loans, and JPY1 billion from improved gross profits by providing competitive solutions to customers. Total positive impacts amounted to JPY8.6 billion. On the other hand, main factors behind the decline in the profit were JPY800 million from an increase in logistics cost. Other expenses increase in sales and general administrative expenses have been suppressed by use of digital tools and enhancement of digital contents. Personnel expenses increased by JPY2.6 billion, but this was due to a translation of AG's euro- denominated expenses into yen, and the actual personnel expenses of the group were almost flat