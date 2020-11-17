DMG Mori : First-ever Online Exhibition“DMG MORI Online Technology Days”

Log in
11/17/2020 | 11:03pm EST

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811

FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

November 13th, 2020

First-ever Online Exhibition

"DMG MORI Online Technology Days"

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) will be hosting "DMG MORI Online Technology Days" that makes the most of its Digital Twin Showroom for 12 days from November 16 (Mon.) to 27 (Fri.), the same period as JIMTOF2020 Online.

Under the theme of "5-axis control/Integrated solution, Automation and Digitization," we will showcase our latest products and technologies in the virtual showroom, and offer various events including online seminars and technical consultations by DMG MORI experts. With over 1,000 contents from product information to customer case examples, the 12-day online event will provide visitors with opportunities and experience comparable to real exhibitions and enable them to find products of their interest. The Digital Twin Showroom is accessible for 24 hours from anywhere.

We are looking forward to your visit to DMG MORI Online Technology Days.

[Highlights of DMG MORI Online Technology Days]

1. Digital Twin Showroom

  • System Solution Center specialized for automation systems newly opened
  • New functions that help visitors to get to know more about our products before purchase: "360°VIEW" and "TOP VIEW" to check machine exteriors and sizes, and "INSIDE VIEW" to see inside of machining areas.
  • A total of 85 machine tools and 30 automation systems on display
  • Expanded DMQP (DMG MORI Qualified Products) area
  • Accessible to 1,000+ online contents including product information and customer case examples
  • All 55 entries for Cutting Dream Contest 2020
  • DMG MORI SAILING TEAM boat now participating in Vendée Globe2020 and WRC rally car

2. New Product Stage

  • The latest measuring and chip removal solutions and technical consultations by DMG MORI engineers
    • Non-contact,on-machine measuring system: Equipped with a non-contactlaser scanner,

it achieves quick and easy measurement of complex-shaped workpieces with high accuracy.

  • On-machinetool geometry measuring system: Allows easy and accurate checking of a tool

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail :users@dmgmori.co.jp

1

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811

FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

mounted on a machine by means of high-performance cameras, and achieves automatic tool offsets on the machine.

    • AI Chip Removal: Based on the images of inside the machining chamber taken by high-performance cameras, it analyzes chip accumulation status using AI and removes chips automatically and efficiently.
  • During the event, a complimentary gift will be offered to the first 10,000 visitors who downloaded the New Product Stage app. For more details, please visit the special site below.

* Downloading the app is required to use the New Product Stage.

3. Online Seminars

Technical seminars on ten different topics will be offered online under the theme of "5-axis control/Integrated solution, Automation and Digitization." The topics are diverse to meet the interests and needs of a variety of customers, including those who consider introducing our products and those who are already versed in these technologies.

For more details such as seminar schedules, please visit the special site below.

*Seminars are accessible during the distribution time (one hour) of each seminar, however, after the seminar ends, the webpage will not be displayed.

[Outline of DMG MORI Online Technology Days]

Event period

November 16 (Mon.) - 27 (Fri.), 2020

1000 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Time

*Digital Twin Showroom is accessible for 24 hours.

*Online seminars are accessible until 8:00 p.m. (on weekdays)

Special website

Details of DMG MORI Online Technology Days

https://www.dmgmori.co.jp/sp/otd/en/

DMG MORI Online Technology Days can also be visited from the JIMTOF2020

Notes

Online official website.

http://www.jimtof.org/online/en/index.html

Web membership registration is required to download the New Product Stage app and view online seminars and some other contents.

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail :users@dmgmori.co.jp

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 04:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
