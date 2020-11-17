DMG Mori : First-ever Online Exhibition“DMG MORI Online Technology Days”

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Press Release

November 13th, 2020

First-ever Online Exhibition

"DMG MORI Online Technology Days"

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) will be hosting "DMG MORI Online Technology Days" that makes the most of its Digital Twin Showroom for 12 days from November 16 (Mon.) to 27 (Fri.), the same period as JIMTOF2020 Online.

Under the theme of "5-axis control/Integrated solution, Automation and Digitization," we will showcase our latest products and technologies in the virtual showroom, and offer various events including online seminars and technical consultations by DMG MORI experts. With over 1,000 contents from product information to customer case examples, the 12-day online event will provide visitors with opportunities and experience comparable to real exhibitions and enable them to find products of their interest. The Digital Twin Showroom is accessible for 24 hours from anywhere.

We are looking forward to your visit to DMG MORI Online Technology Days.

[Highlights of DMG MORI Online Technology Days]

1. Digital Twin Showroom

System Solution Center specialized for automation systems newly opened

New functions that help visitors to get to know more about our products before purchase: "360 ° VIEW" and "TOP VIEW" to check machine exteriors and sizes, and "INSIDE VIEW" to see inside of machining areas.

VIEW" and "TOP VIEW" to check machine exteriors and sizes, and "INSIDE VIEW" to see inside of machining areas. A total of 85 machine tools and 30 automation systems on display

Expanded DMQP (DMG MORI Qualified Products) area

Accessible to 1,000+ online contents including product information and customer case examples

All 55 entries for Cutting Dream Contest 2020

DMG MORI SAILING TEAM boat now participating in Vendée Globe2020 and WRC rally car

2. New Product Stage

The latest measuring and chip removal solutions and technical consultations by DMG MORI engineers

Non-contact, on-machine measuring system: Equipped with a non-contact laser scanner,



it achieves quick and easy measurement of complex-shaped workpieces with high accuracy.