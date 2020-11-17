DMG Mori : First-ever Online Exhibition“DMG MORI Online Technology Days”
11/17/2020 | 11:03pm EST
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,
Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811
FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
November 13th, 2020
First-ever Online Exhibition
"DMG MORI Online Technology Days"
DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) will be hosting "DMG MORI Online Technology Days" that makes the most of its Digital Twin Showroom for 12 days from November 16 (Mon.) to 27 (Fri.), the same period as JIMTOF2020 Online.
Under the theme of "5-axis control/Integrated solution, Automation and Digitization," we will showcase our latest products and technologies in the virtual showroom, and offer various events including online seminars and technical consultations by DMG MORI experts. With over 1,000 contents from product information to customer case examples, the 12-day online event will provide visitors with opportunities and experience comparable to real exhibitions and enable them to find products of their interest. The Digital Twin Showroom is accessible for 24 hours from anywhere.
We are looking forward to your visit to DMG MORI Online Technology Days.
[Highlights of DMG MORI Online Technology Days]
1. Digital Twin Showroom
System Solution Center specialized for automation systems newly opened
New functions that help visitors to get to know more about our products before purchase: "360°VIEW" and "TOP VIEW" to check machine exteriors and sizes, and "INSIDE VIEW" to see inside of machining areas.
A total of 85 machine tools and 30 automation systems on display
Expanded DMQP (DMG MORI Qualified Products) area
Accessible to 1,000+ online contents including product information and customer case examples
All 55 entries for Cutting Dream Contest 2020
DMG MORI SAILING TEAM boat now participating in Vendée Globe2020 and WRC rally car
2. New Product Stage
The latest measuring and chip removal solutions and technical consultations by DMG MORI engineers
Non-contact,on-machine measuring system: Equipped with anon-contactlaser scanner,
it achieves quick and easy measurement of complex-shaped workpieces with high accuracy.
On-machinetool geometry measuring system: Allows easy and accurate checking of a tool
mounted on a machine by means of high-performance cameras, and achieves automatic tool offsets on the machine.
AI Chip Removal: Based on the images of inside the machining chamber taken by high-performance cameras, it analyzes chip accumulation status using AI and removes chips automatically and efficiently.
During the event, a complimentary gift will be offered to the first 10,000 visitors who downloaded the New Product Stage app. For more details, please visit the special site below.
* Downloading the app is required to use the New Product Stage.
3. Online Seminars
Technical seminars on ten different topics will be offered online under the theme of "5-axis control/Integrated solution, Automation and Digitization." The topics are diverse to meet the interests and needs of a variety of customers, including those who consider introducing our products and those who are already versed in these technologies.
For more details such as seminar schedules, please visit the special site below.
*Seminars are accessible during the distribution time (one hour) of each seminar, however, after the seminar ends, the webpage will not be displayed.
[Outline of DMG MORI Online Technology Days]
Event period
November 16 (Mon.) - 27 (Fri.), 2020
10：00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Time
*Digital Twin Showroom is accessible for 24 hours.
*Online seminars are accessible until 8:00 p.m. (on weekdays)
DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.