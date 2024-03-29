Global Head Quarter: 2-3-23 Shiomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0052, Japan

TEL: +81(0)3-6758-5900

Press Release

March 27th, 2024

KURAKI CO., LTD. to be renamed to

DMG MORI Precision Boring CO., LTD.

KURAKI Co., Ltd., a group company of DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "DMG MORI"), will be renamed to DMG MORI Precision Boring CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "Precision Boring") as of April 1, 2024.

Since its founding in 1938, Precision Boring has manufactured and sold CNC horizontal boring machines that specialize in heavy-duty cutting of large and heavy workpieces. With a horizontally mounted spindle, CNC horizontal boring machines are capable of high-precision drilling and are optimized for boring, large diameter drilling, or deep hole drilling. DMG MORI, despite having the broadest product range in the machine tool industry, had no presence in this particular product area.

When DMG MORI welcomed the former KURAKI as a consolidated group company in January 2024, the group not only expanded its product lineup, but also gained access to new development expertise, technology, and customer bases. CNC horizontal boring machines is also an excellent addition, as they are increasingly popular in the aerospace, new energy, and heavy machinery industries, all of which are expected to grow in the medium to long term. The history between the two companies dates back to 2017, when DMG MORI and KURAKI signed a distribution agreement in the U.S. This was later followed by exclusive distribution agreements in 32 states by 2022. Through years of sales and service cooperation, DMG MORI has familiarized itself with Precision Boring's products and is now looking to integrate them with DMG MORI's in-house manufactured components to further improve precision and quality. DMG MORI's MX (Machining Transformation) strategy can also cater to the growing demand to automate and digitize Precision Boring products and contribute to the sales expansion, especially in Europe.

The headquarters and factories of Precision Boring are located in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, in close proximity to our group company, TAIYO KOKI CO., LTD. By making full use of its digital platform, DMG MORI and its group companies aim to further improve the overall efficiency of production, sales, and service.

By continuously creating synergies among group companies, DMG MORI will pursue sustainable business growth and greater corporate value.

New name: DMG MORI Precision Boring CO., LTD. Head office: 1-2-1 Jooka, Nagaoka, Niigata, 940-8603 Japan +81-258-35-3040 New name effective as of: April 1st, 2024

【 Contact 】

Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail:users@dmgmori.co.jp

【DMG MORI Precision Boring machine design (image)】:

ERGOline X

【Workpieces by CNC horizontal boring machines (examples) 】:

Bumper mold insert

(Material: S55C, Size: 800×1500×800 mm)Gear housing for boats and ships (Material: FC300, Size: 800×1000×600 mm)Housing for construction equipment (Material: FC300, Size: φ600×800 mm)Planet carrier for machine industry (Material: S45C, Size: φ1500×800 mm)

