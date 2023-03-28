DMG Mori : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

March 28, 2023.

To whom it may concern

Company DMG MORI CO., LTD. Name

Representative Masahiko Mori

President and Representative Director (Securities Code: 6141

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Section)Contact

Hirotake Kobayashi Executive Vice President,

Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer (Tel: +81-3-6758-5900)

Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible

Bonds due 2024

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the "Bonds").

Adjustment of Conversion Price

Name of issue Conversion price prior to the adjustment Conversion price after the adjustment Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 ¥2,593 ¥2,549.4

Effective Date for the Conversion price after the adjustment

January 1, 2023 (Japan time)

Reason for the adjustment

Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) resulting from payment of a dividend of ¥70 per share (aggregate in respect of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022) of the Company common stock. The payment of such dividend was approved at the general meeting of our shareholders on March 28, 2023.