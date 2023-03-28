Advanced search
    6141   JP3924800000

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

(6141)
2023-03-28
2121.00 JPY   +0.43%
05:28aDmg Mori : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024
PU
05:18aDmg Mori : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2022 ended December 31, 2022
PU
03/06Dmg Mori : Notice of Convocation of the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
DMG Mori : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

03/28/2023 | 05:28am EDT
March 28, 2023.

To whom it may concern

Company DMG MORI CO., LTD. Name

Representative Masahiko Mori

President and Representative Director (Securities Code: 6141

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Section)Contact

Hirotake Kobayashi Executive Vice President,

Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer (Tel: +81-3-6758-5900)

Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible

Bonds due 2024

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the "Bonds").

Adjustment of Conversion Price

Name of issue

Conversion price prior to the adjustment

Conversion price after the adjustment

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

¥2,593

¥2,549.4

Effective Date for the Conversion price after the adjustment

January 1, 2023 (Japan time)

Reason for the adjustment

Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) resulting from payment of a dividend of ¥70 per share (aggregate in respect of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022) of the Company common stock. The payment of such dividend was approved at the general meeting of our shareholders on March 28, 2023.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
