DMG Mori : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

March 28, 2023.
To whom it may concern
Company DMG MORI CO., LTD. Name
Representative Masahiko Mori
President and Representative Director (Securities Code: 6141
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Section)Contact
Hirotake Kobayashi Executive Vice President,
Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer (Tel: +81-3-6758-5900)
Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible
Bonds due 2024
DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the "Bonds").
Adjustment of Conversion Price
Name of issue
Conversion price prior to the adjustment
Conversion price after the adjustment
Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024
¥2,593
¥2,549.4
Effective Date for the Conversion price after the adjustment
January 1, 2023 (Japan time)
Reason for the adjustment
Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) resulting from payment of a dividend of ¥70 per share (aggregate in respect of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022) of the Company common stock. The payment of such dividend was approved at the general meeting of our shareholders on March 28, 2023.
Disclaimer
DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:27:05 UTC.