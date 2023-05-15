Advanced search
    6141   JP3924800000

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

(6141)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
2203.00 JPY   +2.18%
DMG Mori : Opening of DMG MORI ACADEMY Hamamatsu

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Global Head Quarter: 2-3-23 Shiomi, Koto-ku,

Tokyo, 135-0052, Japan

TEL: +81(0)3-6758-5900

Press Release

May 15th, 2023

Opening of DMG MORI ACADEMY Kanazawa

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter "DMG MORI") has opened a new DMG MORI ACADEMY in Kanazawa as a training facility for customers and local students to study advanced machining on 5-axis machine tools.

In the past, DMG MORI had already opened 3 academies in Tokyo (Koto-ku), Iga (Mie Prefecture), and Nagoya (Aichi Prefecture) to support the NC-machine training of young engineers and customers. DMG MORI has decided to open 5 additional academies across Japan until 2025 to offer practical training on actual machines to customers and students at each location. Following the opening in Hamamatsu on April 26, Kanazawa is now the second academy to open. The remaining three academies will be opened in Sendai (August 2023), Okayama (2024), and Fukuoka (2024).

Like Hamamatsu, the academy in Kanazawa is equipped with DMG MORI machines and devices, including the DMU 50 3rd Generation 5-axis machine, the NTX 1000 2nd Generation mill-turn center, the DX platform TULIP, and more. Our experienced engineers will provide private lessons that are tailored to the different needs of each customer. To maximize the learning effect, customers can also learn with the e-learning courses provided by "DMG MORI Digital Academy" at home, while taking practical lessons on the weekends. Customers are free to design their own study schedules that combine hands-on classroom lessons with online courses. The opening ceremony of the academy in Kanazawa was held together with customers and school officials in the area on May 12.

DMG MORI ACADEMY Kanazawa

Established

: May 12th, 2023

Location

: JR Kanazawa Station West No.4 NK Building 1F, 3-3-11 Hirooka, Kanazawa,

Ishikawa Prefecture

Floor space

: 257

First floor - Machine exhibition & classrooms, Second floor - Office rooms

Showroom

: DMU 50 3rd Generation, NTX 1000 2nd Generation, MATRIS Light, TULIP and more

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail:users@dmgmori.co.jp

1

Global Head Quarter: 2-3-23 Shiomi, Koto-ku,

Tokyo, 135-0052, Japan

TEL: +81(0)3-6758-5900

Building in Kanazawa:

DMG MORI ACADEMY is located on the first floor.

Opening Ceremony

Contact Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail:users@dmgmori.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
